Myth or fact: Is eating roti bad for weight loss?

Since you are here, we are assuming that you are someone trying to lose weight. You may have been advised to eat or avoid certain foods. With so much information on the internet and advice around you, it can become challenging to pinpoint what would actually work for you. The first rule of weight loss is creating a calorie deficit, meaning burning more calories than you eat in a day. But is roti for weight loss fall in this category?

Should you eat roti for weight loss?

Roti or chapati is a staple in Indian households and we have all grown up eating roti with a bowl of vegetables on the side. While it may be a part of your diet, it is high in calories which is why it is not believed to be the best food for someone trying to lose weight. It may be high in calories, but it is also rich in certain nutrients that may help you lose weight.

If you are confused about whether or not you should eat Roti on your weight loss journey, we asked Sohini Banerjee, Consultant Dietician, ILS Hospitals, Howrah, Kolkata.

Commonly made using wheat flour, roti is a good source of protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and a variety of vitamins and minerals that can help you lose weight. “A small 6-inch roti contains around 71kcal calories, 3gm protein, 0.4 gm Fat, 15 gm carbohydrates, and 0.4 gm fibre,” says Dr Banerjee.

Eating roti is not going to make you gain weight if you eat it in moderation. Dr Banerjee points out that you shouldn’t overeat them if you are trying to lose weight.

Make roti healthier if you want to lose weight

Wheat flour roti is rich in fibre, making it a good option that will help you lose weight. If you are still doubtful about eating it during your weight loss journey, you can switch to a healthier version of roti. The nutritionist suggests adding whole grains to the whole wheat flour or making the chapati multigrain, which is even healthier.

Another way to make roti healthier is to use high-fibre flours like ragi, bajra, jowar, pearl millet, etc. You can also enhance the nutrient factor by eating boiled vegetables, which will enhance the protein intake of the body.

As for the calorie intake, the expert says that the calories in a chapati has a lot to do with its size. So, the smaller roti the better. If you are someone trying to lose weight, it is better to keep it small to medium and reduce the number of chapatis you have. Instead, you can add more vegetables or fruits along with 1 or 2 roti to control your calorie intake. It is a great way to control the number of calories you eat, as well as you will stay healthy.

Takeaway

Roti is a healthy food, loaded with several nutrients including protein, fibre, complex carbs, vitamins, and minerals. A lot of people believe that it can be bad for people trying to lose weight because it is high in calories. However, if eaten in moderation and eaten with boiled vegetables, wheat roti is not as bad as you might think for weight loss. However, if you still don’t want to add wheat roti to your weight loss diet, you can switch to healthier versions such as jowar, ragi, multigrain, etc. The key is that you should eat it in moderation.