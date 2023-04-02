WATCH: Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe secures first hit in the majors off Giants’ Alex Cobb

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe recorded his first two profession big-league hits on Saturday. He first coated a two-strike, two-out unmarried to left in opposition to San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb. He laced a unmarried to middle in opposition to nearer Camilo Doval in the 9th inning as smartly (SF 7, NY 5). Volpe has reached base in 3 of his seven plate appearances in the early going.

Here are Volpe’s first two profession hits. He stole 2nd base after his first hit and is the first Yankee to scouse borrow a base in every of his first two MLB video games since Fritz Maisel in 1913, per the YES Network.

“Everything with the clock now happens pretty fast, so I was just trying to focus on if there was any opportunity to steal a base. At the same time, take it all in,” Volpe mentioned when requested went thru his thoughts following his first hit (video). He added the baseball from his first hit will cross to his oldsters’ area in New Jersey.

Volpe, 21, received the Yankees beginning shortstop activity (beating out fellow teen Oswald Peraza and veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa) with a powerful effort in the spring. Prior to being named New York’s starter at the six, CBS Sports ranked him as the twelfth best possible prospect in the minors. Here’s what we wrote at the time:

Volpe loved a breakout 2021 season, homering 27 instances after including muscle to his body. He did not fit that efficiency ultimate season — he outright struggled right through a 22-game creation to Triple-A, putting out 30 p.c of the time — thereby delaying his debut till someday subsequent summer season. Volpe nonetheless tasks as an above-average hitter who can give a contribution in every of the slash line classes. Defensively, he will need to proceed to end up that he could make all the performs at brief regardless of a substandard arm. It’s imaginable that he will in the end finally end up at the keystone.

Volpe has now began and batted 9th in either one of New York’s contests. Kiner-Falefa, ultimate season’s beginning shortstop, has moved right into a software position and has now not performed in both of the Yankees’ first two video games. Peraza is in Triple-A.