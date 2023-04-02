Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo suspended one game for headbutting Celtics’ Blake Griffin

Milwaukee Bucks ahead Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game for headbutting Boston Celtics ahead Blake Griffin, the league introduced on Saturday. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension on Sunday when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

The incident happened with 1:25 final within the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ dominant 41-point win over the Bucks on Thursday evening. Antetokounmpo drove to the basket and was once at the receiving finish of a troublesome foul from Griffin, who grabbed his shoulder and averted him from getting off the bottom. As the 2 squared off within the aftermath of the whistle, Antetokounmpo delivered a headbutt to Griffin’s face.

After a short lived overview of the play, Griffin was once given a Flagrant 1 for his involvement, whilst Antetokounmpo was once assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

In the general seconds of the game, Celtics ahead Jaylen Brown gave Griffin the protecting masks he wears on his face following a facial fracture previous within the season. “I thought he needed some protection out there,” Brown joked after the game. “Guys headbutting guys, maybe the whole team needs masks.”

Celtics head trainer Joe Mazzulla took a comedic take a look at the incident as smartly when talking to newshounds.

“I thought Blake handled it well,” Mazulla stated. “That’s not something we went over in training camp. I thought Blake handled it really well, just kinda laughing it off, separating himself from it and just kinda being the bigger person.”

Antetokounmpo has most effective seemed in 33 video games for the Bucks this season, and simply one of them was once determined via fewer than 9 issues. During the ones outings, he is scored 25 issues and has extra turnovers (11) than made box targets (10). In different phrases, his suspension won’t affect the Bucks at the court docket.