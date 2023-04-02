Packers’ Matt LaFleur: Romeo Doubs has ‘some Davante Adams-type movement skills,’ excited for Year 2 in system

(*2*) USATSI



The Green Bay Packers are making ready to go into a brand new technology with out quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and they’re hoping a few of their younger wideouts can proceed to expand in order to assist new starter Jordan Love. One of the avid gamers Green Bay shall be depending on transferring ahead is broad receiver Romeo Doubs.

The fourth-round select of Nevada is any person Packers head trainer Matt LaFleur is a large fan of, and he even just lately in comparison him to probably the most very best broad receivers in Packers historical past: Davante Adams.

“I want to temper this comparison, but he’s got some Davante Adams-type movement skills,” LaFleur advised journalists, per Packers Wire.

“Now, he’s got to learn how to use it and how to harness that, but he’s got that twitch that you’re looking for. I don’t think there’s a route that he won’t be able to run. We’re just going to have to give him enough reps where he can continue his progression.”

In his rookie season, Doubs stuck 42 passes for 425 yards and 3 touchdowns in 13 video games performed. He was once Green Bay’s fourth-leading receiver at the back of Allen Lazard, Christian Watson and Robert Tonyan. Only Watson stays at the Packers roster getting into 2023.

Doubs stole headlines in coaching camp final offseason, when Rodgers advised journalists that the rookie was once creating a “wow” play on a daily basis. The two-time first-team All-Mountain West participant recorded greater than 1,000 receiving yards and a minimum of 9 landing receptions in his ultimate two seasons at Nevada, capping his collegiate occupation with 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. With Doubs’ route-running talent and paintings ethic, LaFleur is anticipating giant issues from his wideout transferring ahead.