Boston Bruins’ Trent Frederic drops Lane Pederson with just ONE PUNCH in quick fight

The Bruins’ Trent Frederic made quick paintings of Lane Pederson Thursday night time as the 2 fought in the second one duration.

Frederic had taken factor with the Blue Jackets’ Pederson cross-checking Boston’s captain Patrice Bergeron in the face previous in the duration.

While Pederson was once best given a two-minute penalty for the offense, Frederic made certain to get his payback quickly sufficient.

As the 2 rotated round each and every different, it took Frederic just one quick punch to the chin of Pederson to ship the Columbus ahead to the bottom.

Frederic’s teammates him sticking up for his or her captain as they banged at the forums after the quick fight concluded.

‘That was once a just right punch,’ Boston’s Tyler Bertuzzi mentioned after the sport, in line with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

‘I have no idea what else to mention.’

For Frederic, it was once his 7th fight of the yr, and best 8 gamers in all of the NHL have fought extra continuously this season.

The Bruins would move directly to win the it appears that evidently testy sport 2-1 in additional time.