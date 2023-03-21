Virender Sehwag makes a startling comment on the BCCI introduced ‘Yo-Yo’ Test

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has expressed his perspectives on the obligatory Yo-Yo check and Dexa (bone scan check) which have been reintroduced via the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a part of the variety procedure. He has instructed that many mythical gamers do not need made it to the Indian workforce if those exams have been obligatory right through his time. Sehwag has highlighted that the focal point right through his time used to be on abilities reasonably than working skill, and puzzled whether or not being a excellent runner used to be a prerequisite for enjoying cricket.

“There was a trend in the Indian team that if you fail Yo-Yo test, you won’t get a chance,” Sehwag stated whilst talking right through News18 India Chaupal. “If this was the case during our time, then a lot of legendary players wouldn’t have been part of the team because they would have failed the Yo-Yo test.”

- Advertisement -

“During that time, focus was on skills. Who will win you matches: One who performs well or the one who runs better? If you want good runners, then have them run marathons, no need to play cricket. That’s what I believe.”

Sehwag has additional mentioned that gamers will have to prioritize their abilities over weightlifting in the gymnasium, as weightlifting workouts may end up in harm problems. He stated that whilst the gymnasium may also be really helpful for bettering a participant’s profession span, it’s not essential for everybody. He believes that gamers will have to pay attention to their frame and no longer push themselves too exhausting, particularly if they have got considerations corresponding to again problems or knee issues. For Sehwag, ability stays the maximum necessary issue.

- Advertisement -

“Time has changed. During our time, the focus was on practicing and improving skills be it fielding, bowling or batting. Gym may help me in improving my career span and it’s important but it’s different for everyone. If body permits weightlifting, then do it. But if you have concerns, be it back issue, knee problem, then there should be a limit. Skill is more important,” added Viru.

On January 1st, 2023, the BCCI carried out a overview assembly to judge Team India’s efficiency in 2022. As a results of this assembly, the BCCI determined to reintroduce the Yo-Yo health check as a obligatory eligibility criterion for settling on the Indian squad. This check used to be a requirement for variety ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic when Virat Kohli used to be the captain, as the workforce control emphasised the significance of getting bodily have compatibility gamers on the box.