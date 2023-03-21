They’re moms who lost children to gun violence in North Texas — and they’re doing something about it

Erica Trevino has 1,000,000 tales about her son Zechariah: the rustic boy, the jokester, the aspiring rapper, the lover.

At 17 years previous and just about 6’3”, Zech used to be nonetheless afraid of the darkish, and of thunderstorms, Erica remembered. He beloved meals — one Thanksgiving, he stole the meatballs intended for dinner. He favored to move fishing, and to draw. A trainer at Paschal High School in Fort Worth had simply given him a brand new sketching equipment.

- Advertisement -

That sketching equipment has returned unopened to his mom. Zechariah used to be shot and killed on Jan. 20 , around the side road from Paschal, out of doors the Whataburger the place he labored.

“He was going to be a millionaire when he got that job at Whataburger,” Erica mentioned. “Yeah, he was going to pay all our bills and we weren’t going to have to worry about nothing. That was Zech for you.”

In this picture from Christmas 2022, Zechariah Trevino is dressed up for an unpleasant Christmas sweater contest, his mom Erica mentioned. He had a nasty sinus an infection however controlled to smile anyway.

- Advertisement -

Zechariah’s loss of life is a part of a development in North Texas and around the nation. Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the U.S., and communities of colour are continuously hit toughest.

And some moms who’ve lost their children to gun violence in North Texas are operating to be sure that others who’ve lost family members would possibly not grieve by myself.

In some instances, different children are those pulling the cause.

- Advertisement - Zechariah Trevino grew up in Waurika, Okla. He moved to Fort Worth to are living along with his grandmother and check out town lifestyles in highschool, his mom Erica Trevino defined.

Police arrested two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old in Zechariah’s taking pictures, which additionally injured his cousin. All 3 have been charged with homicide and annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon.

This isn’t the primary time Erica Trevino has lost a beloved one to gun violence. Zechariah’s father, Jose Jauregui, died in a drive-by taking pictures when he used to be 17, Trevino mentioned. She used to be pregnant with Zechariah on the time.

Zechariah’s female friend is pregnant now, too, Erica mentioned.

“I told Zech, you got to make it past 17. That’s all you got to do,” she mentioned. “But now I’m going to be telling his child that.”

Gun deaths in 2022

School shootings, like the bloodbath at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, have turn out to be more frequent . But maximum children who die from gun violence die outside the classroom .

Children die at the streets. They die in their houses from stray photographs fired in drive-by shootings. Often their deaths draw in little consideration from the media, if any in any respect.

A KERA research of gun deaths in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties discovered that in the primary six months of 2022, greater than 400 adults and children died from firearm accidents, each homicides and suicides. The research is a part of a KERA exam into the have an effect on of gun violence in the neighborhood.

In gun homicides, the majority of sufferers have been Black of Hispanic.

In Tarrant County, the ones traits endured all over the 12 months. In 2022, 19 children below the age of 18 died in gun homicides, county scientific examiner knowledge presentations. Of the sufferers:

All however two have been male.

Thirteen have been Black.

Three have been Hispanic.

Two have been white.

One sufferer’s race used to be indexed as “unknown.”

Fort Worth Polytechnic High School soccer player Higinio Edwin Flores , 15, was one of them. He was shot in his bed during a drive-by.

Crowley track star Rashard Guinyard , 17, was another. Guinyard was shot outside an after-prom party.

Mattie Kay Prescott , 15, died at the hands of her mother, who also shot and killed herself.

The youngest victim shot and killed in Tarrant County last year was Rayshard Scott, 5 years old. He was killed alongside his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe. Monroe’s infant son was also injured in the shooting.

Guns have been the leading cause of death among children and teenagers in both Tarrant and Dallas counties since 2017, according to CDC data.

As of 2020, that became true nationwide, too. That year, firearm-related injuries surpassed car crashes as the leading cause of death for children and teenagers across the country, according to an analysis of CDC data from the University of Michigan.

“The increasing firearm-related mortality reflects a longer-term trend and shows that we continue to fail to protect our youth from a preventable cause of death,” researchers wrote.

The first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with a 35% building up in the firearm murder charge national, the perfect recorded since 1994, according to the CDC.

“Young persons, males and black persons, ” in accordance to the CDC, “consistently have the highest firearm homicide rates” and noticed the most important will increase in 2020.The stresses of the pandemic could also be partially to blame, the CDC says — like isolation, psychological tension and interruptions to training.

In North Texas, 2023 started with extra gun-related homicides. Three extra youngsters have been shot and killed in Tarrant County in January, together with Zechariah Trevino.

Mothers succeed in out

Melinda Hamilton of Fort Worth lost her grownup daughter and a grandson to gun violence. She’s a few of the moms of gun violence sufferers who have became their grief into motion.

She based Mothers of Murdered Angels, a nonprofit that is helping households take care of the aftermath of a gun loss of life.

The paintings is all-encompassing, Hamilton mentioned.

“I had a heart attack in November. When I had that heart attack, they told me I need to slow down,” Hamilton mentioned. “But how can you slow down when you’re trying to help others and make sure that they’re going to be okay?”

When families call, Mothers of Murdered Angels offers a little bit of everything. Hamilton can help with funerals, or connections to counseling services. She teaches people how to keep in touch with detectives and prosecutors, “to make sure it doesn’t turn into no cold case.”

“There isn’t any e book to let you know how to how to take care of this, what to do or anything,” she said.

Hamilton’s goal for the next two years is to buy two acres of land for a memorial for gun violence victims. She wants the memorial to be a place of contemplation, like the cemetery where her grandson Derrick Johnson is buried.

“Every time we depart, Derrick would pop out and display us that he is there,” Hamilton mentioned. “He’s not down in the ground, but his spirit is up here, and he’s around us every day, too. I feel like he’s still here.”

‘How can I be there for her?’

Rosalind Jackson by no means anticipated her son, Sa’Von Bell, to die to gun violence. He used to be shot and killed in Grand Prairie in 2018, on the age of 23. Like Zechariah Trevino’s suspected killers, the shooter used to be a teen.

Sa’Von used to be the definition of a category clown, Jackson mentioned. Funny, loveable, drove her and his academics slightly loopy. At Duncanville High School, he knew everyone.

“From the principal, the administrators, teachers, students, even the janitor, people in the cafeteria — if you went back and you spoke to all those people and you asked about him, I guarantee you they will say [he was] a very fine young man,” Jackson mentioned.

Jackson is a part of a group of moms who have lost children to gun violence. She attended a murder retreat via A Memory Grows , a Fort Worth nonprofit for folks who have lost children.

“Just to be able to talk to another mother who’s going through that, it’s like a relief,” she mentioned. “You have your family, you have your friends and whomever, you have those support people, but they can’t relate.”

Jackson had by no means met Erica Trevino prior to, however anyone handed alongside her quantity after Zechariah used to be killed, and Jackson reached out, to welcome her into the group.

“I wanted to be there for another mother. How can I be there for her?” Jackson mentioned. “And lo and behold, how we connected! It was just awesome.”

Rosalind Jackson, the mummy of Sa’Von Bell, and Erica Trevino, the mummy of Zechariah Trevino, put on T-shirts memorializing their sons, who have been killed with weapons.

When Jackson and Trevino sat down in combination for an interview originally of February, the 2 ladies had recognized each and every different for possibly 10 days.

It felt like longer, they mentioned. Their sons had such a lot in not unusual — a humorousness, a love of circle of relatives. And that they had this loss in not unusual, too.

She says other people attempted to assist after Sa’Von used to be killed, however now not everybody can relate.

“You have the funeral. People are calling you like crazy before and during the service, and after the funeral, the phone is dead. It’s silent,” Jackson said. “You have no one else calling you to check on you.”

That’s part of the reason Jackson started the BELL Foundation. The organization, named after her son, is still in early days — she had her first fundraiser in January — but she wants to help build a community of survivors.

Part of that is through phone calls like the one she made to Erica Trevino, which the BELL Foundation’s website dubs an “Angel Call”, or a hotline-style way for grieving parents to connect with others.

Rosalind Jackson by no means anticipated her son Sa’Von Bell to die due to gun violence, she mentioned.

Jackson needs the BELL Foundation to be ready to attach other people with counseling products and services, too, she mentioned.

“Even though it’s going on five years that we have lost Sa’Von, there’s still that memory that’s there,” Jackson said. “That pain is still there, but I’m able to smile, I’m able to laugh, I’m able to move forward. How can I share that with someone else?”

Jackson hopes to offer services to kids, too. She still wonders why the 17-year-old who shot her son was out that night.

“What I would like to do is I would like to be ready to be there for any other younger particular person. I would like to assist them now not move out right here and select up a gun and devote a mindless crime and take anyone’s lifestyles,” she said.

Grief & moving forward

When Zechariah was younger, he’d come to his mother just wanting to be held. That’s what she misses most now, Erica Trevino said.

“He was a big teddy bear. He looked really intimidating, but he wasn’t. That was just him,” she laughed.

Trevino is helping Rosalind Jackson with the BELL Foundation now. They said they both plan to go to Austin in March for Survivors Speak , a day of advocacy for crime survivors at the Texas Capitol.

Cristian ArguetaSoto / Fort Worth Report Zechariah Trevino’s grandmothers Rocio Cervantes and Maria Trevino grieve on Jan. 23 on the University United Methodist Church, close to the Whataburger the place Zechariah used to be killed. Hundreds got here to a candlelight vigil to honor his lifestyles.

Trevino has grieved prior to: for Zechariah’s father, who died from a gunshot at 17. For Zechariah’s toddler brother, who died from SIDS.

She plans to put her grief for Zechariah against talking out towards gun violence, she mentioned.

“Grief is a process, and it’s the final act of love,” Trevino said.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at [email protected] . You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.