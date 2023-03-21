Aleksandar Mitrovic facing extended ban over referee push

The Football Association have warned Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic that the usual punishment for a instantly purple card could be ‘obviously inadequate’ in accordance with his push on referee Chris Kavanagh.
Mitrovic used to be given his marching orders for placing his fingers on Kavanagh right through Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester United, through which each Willian and Marco Silva have been additionally proven purple playing cards.
A instantly purple card most often brings an automated three-match ban however the FA have made it transparent that they’re pursuing additional punishment for Mitrovic.
“The standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee is clearly insufficient,” the FA stated in a commentary.
“In addition, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s behaviour and/or language was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening following his dismissal.”
Former Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham striker Paolo di Canio won an 11-game ban for pushing an respectable right through a Premier League sport in 1998 and there were a number of requires Mitrovic to obtain a identical suspension.
Any such ban could be large for Fulham, whose season has simply 11 video games left to run.
Manager Silva may be facing a touchline ban after being charged for allegedly throwing a water bottle against every other respectable.
“It’s alleged that Marco Silva used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the match referee; that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official prior to his dismissal; and that he also used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the fourth official after being sent off.
“It’s additional alleged that during throwing a water bottle within the route of the assistant referee that his behaviour used to be incorrect.”