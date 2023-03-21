20 years later: Honoring Iraqi war vets

TAMPA, Fla — Monday marks 20 years because the get started of Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Iraq War.

In honor of the anniversary, other folks accumulated at Veterans Memorial Park in (*20*) to honor those that served and died within the war.

- Advertisement -

One Marine who served in Iraq for roughly a yr stated the most important factor on his thoughts when the whole thing began was once his fellow squaddies whom he served along.

He stated he’d go searching on the individuals who had been there for a lot much less time than him and did not know if he’d have to inform their folks about why they did not make it house.

Twenty years later, he stated the most important takeaway the rustic realized was once the lasting affect the war had at the other folks and the veterans who got here house.