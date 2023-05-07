USFL Week 4 scores, takeaways: Breakers win clash of division leaders to stay unbeaten, Gamblers RB gets 3 TDs





The fourth week of the 2023 USFL season used to be stuffed with surprises, as underdog groups ruled in sudden victories. However, the one ultimate unbeaten crew confirmed why they’re the crew to beat. On Sunday, the New Orleans Breakers, who’re recently the highest crew within the South, defeated the North-leading New Jersey Generals with a ranking of 20-17 in a combat of division leaders. The Breakers stay undefeated with a report of 4-0.

The motion started on Saturday with the Houston Gamblers defeating the (*3*) Stars 41-16. Running again Mark Thompson had a standout recreation with 3 touchdowns and a median of over 10 yards consistent with lift. The Memphis Showboats, who had entered the weekend winless and as a 6.5-point underdog, pulled off a shocking 29-10 win over the Michigan Panthers. Showboats kicker Alex Kessman’s two box objectives of over 50 yards helped protected the win.

The protecting champions, the Birmingham Stallions, are set to play the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday evening to conclude the week 4 video games. Overall, it used to be a weekend of surprises, with sudden victories and standout performances.

The Breakers have trusted quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson and working again Wes Hills to lead their undefeated crew. Bethel-Thompson finished over 70% of his throws for 279 yards on Sunday, and Hills’ two touchdowns helped protected the victory over the Generals. Sage Surratt, the Breakers’ tight finish, used to be Bethel-Thompson’s favourite goal, flattening six passes for 94 yards. Led through linebacker Vontae Diggs, the Breakers’ protection held the Generals’ quarterback De’Andre Johnson to simply 113 yards on 7 of 14 passing.

The Memphis Showboats secured their first win of the season towards a Michigan Panthers squad that had just one loss. Memphis kicker Alex Kessman’s back-to-back 50-plus backyard box objectives within the first quarter set the tone for the sport. (*4*) Cole Kelley had two dashing touchdowns to lend a hand protected the win, and the protection had two interceptions and a strip sack fumble that led to a landing. Michigan’s quarterbacks, Josh Love and Carson Strong, each struggled and had been held to beneath 100 passing yards every.

In the Houston Gamblers’ 41-16 victory over the (*3*) Stars, Mark Thompson had an excellent efficiency with 134 dashing yards and 3 touchdowns on best 13 carries. Gamblers quarterback Kenji Bahar additionally had a standout recreation with 230 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Stars have struggled since their season opener and may just now not pull off a win on Saturday. (*4*) Case Cookus threw for 189 yards with a landing and interception, however the crew’s dashing assault used to be close down, with their main rusher best managing 16 yards.

Overall, it used to be a weekend of sudden victories and standout performances within the 2023 USFL season.



