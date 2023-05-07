Man charged in 1988 Michigan slaying dies in SC jail

Authorities say a person who used to be arrested ultimate month in the 1988 stabbing and strangulation of a Michigan girl has died in a South Carolina jail, the place he used to be anticipating extradition to stand a homicide fee

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A person who used to be arrested ultimate month in the 1988 stabbing and strangulation of a Michigan girl has died in a South Carolina jail, the place he used to be anticipating extradition to stand a homicide fee, government stated.

Police in Three Rivers, Michigan, stated they had been instructed Saturday in regards to the loss of life of Robert Waters, 53, on the detention middle in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

Waters used to be arrested April 30 after investigators used genealogical knowledge to slim the checklist of suspects to his circle of relatives, government stated. He used to be charged in the killing of 19-year-old Cathy Sue Swartz in Three Rivers, which is in southwestern Michigan about 136 miles (218 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Prosecutor David Martin stated Waters had waived extradition to Michigan.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Waters’ loss of life, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stated Sunday. No different main points had been launched.

Swartz used to be stabbed and strangled in her rental. Her loss of life had lengthy been a chilly case, in spite of blood, fingerprints and footprints on the scene that investigators believed belonged to her killer.