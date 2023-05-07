2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: 76ers tie series with Celtics; Suns host Nuggets





There are recently 8 groups competing for the 2023 NBA identify. The Philadelphia 76ers just lately pulled off an outstanding time beyond regulation victory to sign up for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, who’re all simply two wins clear of achieving the convention finals. The Phoenix Suns additionally have the ability to degree their series at 2-2 on Sunday evening once they play a house recreation.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat each took 2-1 series leads towards the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks, respectively. Both of those series will play their Game 4s on Monday evening.

If you are attempting to take care of with the NBA playoffs, you’ll be able to to find the newest effects, in addition to the series-by-series schedules and streaming information underneath. It is value noting that each one occasions indexed are in Eastern Time, and video games proven on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV can also be streamed on fuboTV, and you’ll be able to take a look at it without cost.

- Advertisement -

Sunday’s agenda contains the next video games:

– Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)

– Game 4: Nuggets at Suns, 8 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 2-1)

The series-by-series schedules are as follows:

- Advertisement -

Eastern Conference semifinals:

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)

– Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

– Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

– Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

– Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

– Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

– Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD, ESPN)*

– Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (8 p.m., TNT)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Series tied 2-2)

– Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

– Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

– Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102

– Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)

– Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, (7:30 p.m., TNT)

– Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, TBD, (ESPN)

– Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, TBD*

- Advertisement -

Western Conference semifinals

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Denver leads 2-1)

– Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107

– Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87

– Game



