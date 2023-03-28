The latest piece of Lamar Jackson-Ravens drama, plus the women’s Final Four is set

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…

THE SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS AND THE VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

The quest for a repeat marches on.

South Carolina beat Maryland, 86-75, to advance to its 3rd consecutive women’s Final Four and set up one of the maximum expected semifinals in contemporary reminiscence.

Reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston led the means with 22 issues, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Zia Cooke (18 issues) and Brea Beal (16 issues) added key backcourt scoring.

The Gamecocks are 36-0 this season and glance to turn into the tenth staff ever to move undefeated.

That might be no simple process: In the Final Four awaits Iowa and Hawkeyes famous person Caitlin Clark, contemporary off a 40-point triple-double . It will pit the country's No. 2 scoring protection (South Carolina) in opposition to the country's No. 1 offense (Iowa).

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is going to its first Final Four after topping Ohio State, 84-74. Led through Georgia Amoore (24 issues), the Hokies treated the Buckeyes’ press neatly, and Elizabeth Kitley (25 issues, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks) ruled down low. Kitley’s combat in opposition to LSU‘s Angel Reese might be superior.

Here’s our early preview of what to anticipate in the Final Four.

Honorable mentions

And now not this type of just right morning for…

LAMAR JACKSON AND THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

Right as Ravens head trainer John Harbaugh sat right down to discuss with the media at the NFL house owners conferences, his quarterback despatched out tweets that despatched a surprise thru the room, and the league as an entire: Lamar Jackson asked a business March 2, 5 days earlier than Baltimore franchise-tagged him.

This does now not ensure a business. Players have asked trades earlier than and now not been traded. But it does appear to substantiate so much of issues.

This has gave the impression of a tug of conflict for a very long time, and the timeline of Jackson with the Ravens has incorporated many ups and downs. The ups? He’s a bonafide famous person, the 2019 MVP and a traditionally nice dual-threat quarterback. The downs? The lack of playoff good fortune and the accidents — particularly the most up-to-date one, when Jackson and the Ravens looked to be at odds — spring to mind.

Another factor value noting: it is been virtually a month since Jackson asked a business and 3 weeks since he and different groups may just negotiate. But the best actual news now we have in reality heard is groups pronouncing they are now not fascinated about him, even if he is a 26-year-old superstar at the recreation’s maximum necessary place.

Our Cody Benjamin has 11 possible touchdown spots for Jackson, and the Colts are on most sensible — and doubtlessly . There’s an intriguing rumor connected to every other staff as neatly.

Not so honorable mentions

Where FAU ranks amongst Cinderellas — and why its trainer virtually surrender 🏀

Is FAU a Cinderella tale? It’s turn into a well-liked query — just about as common as the Owls themselves.

On the one hand, FAU is not from a big convention, and now not many of us knew FAU earlier than the bracket.

On the different hand, FAU had 31 wins coming into the NCAA Tournament and had been thirteenth(!!!) in the NET Rankings on Selection Sunday. They had been more than likely under-seeded through the Selection Committee.

I’m going to lean on the facet of “yes, FAU is a Cinderella.” The program had 0 NCAA Tournament wins coming into this yr! Now they are in the Final Four! FAU is available in eleventh in our most sensible 25 Cinderellas of all-time. Here’s the most sensible 5:

1. NC State 1983 — No. 6 to NCAA Tournament champion

— No. 6 to NCAA Tournament champion 2. Loyola Marymount 1990 — No. 11 to Elite Eight

— No. 11 to Elite Eight 3. Saint Peter’s 2022 — No. 15 to Elite Eight

— No. 15 to Elite Eight 4. Villanova 1985 — No. 8 to NCAA Tournament champion

— No. 8 to NCAA Tournament champion 5. Butler 2011 — No. 8 to name recreation

This is a in reality a laugh checklist from our Chip Patterson, and I can at all times love 2011 VCU, which made “First Four to Final Four” a factor the first yr the First Four existed.

Whether FAU is a Cinderella or now not, there is no doubt the Owls are a outstanding tale, made much more outstanding through the incontrovertible fact that their trainer, Dusty May, virtually surrender proper after taking the process. Our Matt Norlander has the inside of tale.

First MLB Power Rankings and award predictions ⚾

We’re two days clear of Opening Day, and that requires season-opening Power Rankings from our Matt Snyder.

Here’s the most sensible 5:

1. Astros: “They didn’t make it through the spring unscathed with the losses of Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers Jr. , but as of now I’m undeterred.”

“They didn’t make it through the spring unscathed with the losses of and , but as of now I’m undeterred.” 2. Padres: “MONSTER Juan Soto season on the horizon. And you could argue they’ll have two other top-five MVP finishers.”

“MONSTER season on the horizon. And you could argue they’ll have two other top-five MVP finishers.” 3. Braves: “There’s enough talent here to make me look incredibly stupid for not having the Braves as an easy and obvious number one heading into the year.”

“There’s enough talent here to make me look incredibly stupid for not having the Braves as an easy and obvious number one heading into the year.” 4. Mets: “The bullpen was already the biggest question mark and the loss of Edwin Díaz was obviously major, but remember he was just pretty good in 2021 and horrible in 2019.”

“The bullpen was already the biggest question mark and the loss of was obviously major, but remember he was just pretty good in 2021 and horrible in 2019.” 5. Yankees: “The Carlos Rodón injury, especially given his history of arm issues, is a huge concern going in.”

Matt is one of 3 of our professionals who picked Soto to win NL MVP, and Soto’s teammate Manny Machado additionally were given a vote. As for AL MVP, 4 of our six professionals like Shohei Ohtani. For AL Cy Young, despite the fact that, it is extra unfold out.

Gerrit Cole (2)

(2) Shohei Ohtani

Luis Castillo

Framber Valdez

Alek Manoah

So if you are enjoying myth baseball, attempt to get the ones guys, and make sure to enroll in our Fantasy Baseball Today publication.

NFL loose company awards, plus the absolute best Over/Under futures bets 🏈



Getty Images



Though there are masses of giant names in the market, the first wave of loose company is over, and outdoor of Jackson, issues have calmed down. That manner it is (early) offseason awards season. What was once the absolute best transfer? Most of our professionals — together with Will Brinson — agree it is…

Brinson: “Orlando Brown Jr. to Bengals — Cincy lost some talent on the defensive side of the ball but I don’t even care what happened when the Bengals can go lock down a star-level left tackle in his prime to protect Joe Burrow for the next few years. It was a shocking signing for a team who is typically considered frugal but it’s a perfect deal for a team desperate to protect a franchise quarterback who takes too many hits.”

We additionally passed out maximum baffling transfer, absolute best cut price and a lot more, so be sure you take a look at our professionals’ ideas.

How do the ones strikes affect the making a bet marketplace? We’re nonetheless ready on one giant transfer — Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, his most well-liked vacation spot — however so long as that is going thru, our Jordan Dajani loves the Jets over. You can see all of his absolute best bets right here.

