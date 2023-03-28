How to watch UAB vs. Utah Valley: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Utah Valley @ UAB

Regular Season Records: Utah Valley 28-8; UAB 28-9

What to Know

The UAB Blazers and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to conflict at 9:30 p.m. ET March 28 at Orleans Arena within the fourth spherical of the NIT. UAB can be in quest of to avenge the 66-55 loss they suffered the closing time those two groups performed Nov. 15 of 2019.

The Blazers earned some extra postseason good fortune of their matchup closing week. They got here out on best in opposition to the Vanderbilt Commodores via a rating of 67-59. Center Trey Jemison and guard Jordan Walker have been a number of the primary playmakers for UAB as the previous dropped a double-double on 17 issues and 12 forums and the latter had 21 issues and 7 assists in conjunction with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats usually have the entire solutions at house, however closing Wednesday the Wolverines proved too tricky a problem. Utah Valley snuck previous Cincinnati with a 74-68 victory. Four avid gamers on Utah Valley scored within the double digits: guard Trey Woodbury (17), guard Justin Harmon (17), heart Aziz Bandaogo (15), and ahead Tim Fuller (12).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Blazers are anticipated to win a good contest Tuesday. They could be price taking a possibility on in opposition to the unfold as they’re lately on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

With each groups having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can be expecting a top quality sport. Check again with CBS Sports for extra main points throughout and after the sport.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena — Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena — Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a 3-point favourite in opposition to the Wolverines, in accordance to the newest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a little bit against the Blazers, as the sport opened with the Blazers as a 1.5-point favourite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah Valley gained the one sport those two groups have performed within the closing 9 years.