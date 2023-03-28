Former Clemson, Missouri QB Kelly Bryant to try out for WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant will have a brand new profession trail within the close to long term. Bryant shall be section of a bunch of present and previous collegiate athletes that may try out for WWE this week, according to the Greenville News. The tryout will happen prior to WrestleMania 39, which is ready to happen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday.

The former Tigers standout shall be one of 50 athletes who could have their efficiency evaluated as they target for a freelance be offering from the wrestling promotion on the finish of the week. Thirteen of the 24 males which might be making an attempt out are former soccer gamers.

Bryant spent 4 seasons at Clemson from 2015 to 2018, throwing for 3,338 yards and 31 touchdowns. In 2017, Bryant led Clemson to a 12-2 season by which the Tigers gained an ACC name and seemed within the College Football Playoff, the place they misplaced to eventual nationwide champion Alabama.

During the following marketing campaign, Bryant was once changed via Trevor Lawrence after simply 4 video games and later transferred to Missouri. In his lone season with Missouri in 2019, Bryant led the Tigers to a 6-6 file and threw for 2,215 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 video games.

Bryant wasn’t picked within the 2020 NFL Draft and had some transient appearances with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts, in addition to the Bismarck Bucks within the Champions Indoor Football League and the Zappers of the Fan-Controlled Football League.