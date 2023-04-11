Sean Murphy’s first home run with the Braves is a walk-off, two-run blast against Reds

After a 6-1 begin to the season, the Braves misplaced 3 immediately video games over the weekend to fall to 6-4. They went to additional innings against the Reds on Monday night in Truist Park earlier than prevailing, 5-4. The hero used to be new catcher Sean Murphy. He hit a two-run homer to heart box in the backside of the tenth:

As famous in the tweet, that used to be Murphy’s first home run as a Braves participant. Nice activity pronouncing his presence with authority, huh?

Murphy used to be certainly one of the Braves’ giant offseason acquisitions, as they pulled off a three-team industry in an effort to get him from the A’s. As a part of the deal, All-Star catcher William Contreras used to be despatched to the Brewers and the Braves additionally parted with 4 different gamers. Murphy used to be most commonly a fascinating catcher on the buying and selling block because of his aggregate of talents in the back of the plate alongside with his energy at the plate. He had 37 doubles, two triples and 18 homers remaining season for Oakland, serving to push him to a .426 slugging share and 121 OPS+.

Prior to Monday, Murphy had gotten off to a sluggish get started with the bat, hitting .150 with a .200 slugging share. Thanks to drawing 8 walks he had a .393 on-base share, however the moderate and gear hadn’t but proven up. Perhaps he is not off course now, as he went 3 for five with two doubles and the walk-off home run Monday. He’s now slashing .240/.424/.480. See how temporarily one giant sport can turn the ones small-sample stats?

The Braves are actually 7-4, which is excellent for first position in the NL East.