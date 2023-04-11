Trae Young trade rumors: Hawks front office has ‘green light’ to consider moving All-Star point guard

As the Atlanta Hawks get set to take at the Miami Heat within the Eastern Conference’s 7-8 play-in recreation on Tuesday evening, there is a actual risk that this would be the final postseason, for then again lengthy it lasts, that the core of this workforce stays in position.

Specifically, would possibly Trae Young be in a unique uniform faster than later? According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor: “[The] Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young.”

More from O’Connor:

This must come as no actual wonder making an allowance for what is transpired over the process the season. In March, Hawks proprietor Tony Ressler told The Athletic‘s Jeff Schultz he is neither opening nor remaining the door on any avid gamers being moved. Months previous, Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported on escalating tensions between Young and previous head trainer Nate McMillan, main to workforce conferences and questions on Young’s management. Players reportedly sided with the trainer over their celebrity participant. Things were given so unsightly that TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Young may request a trade this summer season if the Hawks fail to make “inroads” within the playoffs.

This is the place we are at with many celebrity avid gamers nowadays. They don’t need to take any of the duty for when issues do not cross as deliberate. Instead of committing to extra off-ball motion or in truth enjoying some protection, issues that might take Atlanta, a skilled workforce, to a completely other stage, Young would, in accordance to the Haynes document referenced, it seems that quite simply cross in different places and let the narrative mirror that Atlanta could not supply him with the important components to compete with the massive boys.

To O’Connor’s point, Atlanta would possibly make a decision to transfer on from him whether or not Young needs to cross or no longer. Young is an unbelievable offensive pressure, however there may be little proof {that a} workforce can actually compete with him as the most efficient participant or most likely with him at the roster in any respect. He best needs to play on his offensive phrases, and defenders who’re centered as steadily and simply as Young are nearly unattainable to make amends for in playoff settings.

You can point to Atlanta’s 2021 Eastern Conference finals run as evidence that Young can win, however we have now observed sufficient over those final two years to moderately conclude that was once a fortunate-matchup fluke. The Knicks had been a particularly improper, restricted 4-seed. The Sixers and Ben Simmons got here aside on the seams in actual time.

For the Hawks, it will be a sour tablet to swallow to trade Young. They traded Luka Doncic to get him, for crying out loud. But that was once any other regime. Neither Quin Snyder nor Landry Fields had anything else to do with that call. If they deem Young as a extra precious trade asset than a franchise participant, then they are going to trade him. And truthfully, it will not be the worst transfer.