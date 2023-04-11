Tuesday, April 11, 2023
NFL (National Football League)

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Raiders trade into top 5 for QB as five go in Round 1; Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow get TEs

player headshot

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 214 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina
PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK
second

When the Panthers traded as much as No. 1 general, Stroud’s odds to be decided on first skyrocketed. Reports point out that Carolina is not one hundred pc positive on who it’ll take, and I for one imagine that. There’s no simple selection with Stroud, Young and Richardson, however the Ohio State product is probably the most polished QB prospect in my thoughts, and will have to be capable of get started Day 1.

player headshot

Alabama

• Jr

• 5’10”

/ 204 lbs

Projected Team

Houston
PROSPECT RNK

second

POSITION RNK

1st

The Texans will choose both Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Nick Caserio unearths his new franchise quarterback.

(*5*)

Florida

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 244 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK

ninth

POSITION RNK

4th

Trade! The Raiders paid Jimmy G low-end starter cash for 2023, however Josh McDaniels is not accomplished including quarterbacks simply but. Vegas trades up and rankings anyone it hopes will famous person in Sin City for years yet to come.

player headshot

Kentucky

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 229 lbs

Projected Team

Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK

fifth

POSITION RNK

third

The Colts don’t seem to be pleased with being jumped over through the Raiders, however Will Levis is most certainly higher suited to begin Day 1 in comparison to Richardson. Will he be the easier quarterback for years yet to come? Only time will inform.

player headshot

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 253 lbs

Projected Team

Seattle
PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

Wild. The Seahawks land arguably the most productive participant in all of the draft elegance simply by staying put at No. 5. Remember how Seattle knocked the draft out of the park final 12 months? This is any other nice get started.

player headshot

Texas Tech

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 271 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit
PROSPECT RNK

sixth

POSITION RNK

second

Dan Campbell lands a QB kneecap-biter. The Texas Tech product recorded probably the most pressures in the Big 12 final 12 months with 50 regardless of lacking 3 video games. Wilson had the perfect power price in the convention as smartly (20.7%). Boosting the protection goes to be necessary for Detroit this offseason.

player headshot

Oregon

• Soph

• 6’1″

/ 197 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona
PROSPECT RNK

seventh

POSITION RNK

1st

The Cardinals have many holes to fill, particularly with regards to the defensive aspect of the ball. Arizona is in the marketplace for a valid CB1, and Gonzalez can also be that man. He’s lengthy and will play man-to-man successfully. Jonathan Gannon noticed what elite cornerback play can do for a protection and crew at huge all over his time in Philly.

player headshot

Illinois

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 181 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK

eighth

POSITION RNK

second

It’s laborious to not fall in love with Witherspoon with how he performs, and Arthur Smith goes to take him right here. Maybe he is not the largest man, however it is a tricky ask to search out anyone who performs more difficult than Witherspoon. There’s not anything extra bad than a wise soccer participant who’s a hardcore competitor.

player headshot

Northwestern

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 313 lbs

Projected Team

Chicago
PROSPECT RNK

eleventh

POSITION RNK

1st

The Bears want to stay Justin Fields on his toes in the event that they wish to in finding good fortune transferring ahead. Sure, now not all the sacks he took in 2022 had been his offensive line’s fault, however everybody has the same opinion additions can also be made up entrance. With Skoronski, the query might be, is he a take on or guard? Matt Eberflus has some choices.

player headshot

Iowa

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 272 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK

fifteenth

POSITION RNK

third

At 6-foot-5 and north of 270 kilos, Van Ness’ school teammates referred to as him “Hercules.” He registered a 17.7% power price final season, and will have to thrive with the remainder of the playmakers at the Eagles protection.

player headshot

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 313 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK

14th

POSITION RNK

second

One of the Titans’ greatest wishes this offseason is the offensive line, and that comes with changing Taylor Lewan at left take on. You could have your questions on Ryan Tannehill, however retaining him upright will permit him to play his very best ball.

player headshot

Georgia

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 314 lbs

Projected Team

Houston
PROSPECT RNK

third

POSITION RNK

1st

Carter’s fall stops right here. He is among the very best avid gamers in this elegance, but it surely is still noticed how the off-field problems have an effect on his inventory. Carter might drop additional than this, however he additionally won’t fall out of the top five. This is among the greatest questions of the draft. If this certainly occurs and Carter falls to Houston, the Texans fanbase will definitely be happy.

player headshot

Georgia

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 311 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

twenty second

POSITION RNK

third

The Jets are taking pictures for the moon with the looming addition of Aaron Rodgers. Giving him always he must throw the ball is necessary. This potential left take on allowed 0 sacks and simply 8 pressures in 449 move blocking off snaps final season. Jones additionally ran the quickest 40-yard sprint on the NFL Combine this 12 months.

player headshot

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 268 lbs

Projected Team

New England
PROSPECT RNK

nineteenth

POSITION RNK

second

Some might suppose that is early for Murphy, however I would not have to remind any individual that Belichick has made extra sudden alternatives in the previous. I imagine Murphy is a kind of possibilities some coaches have a look at and imagine they are able to flip into a valid famous person.

player headshot

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 196 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK

twenty first

POSITION RNK

third

Welcome to the Jordan Love generation. Here’s a potential No. 1 wideout who may assist Green Bay’s offense straight away. At No. 15 general, the Packers may go quite a few other instructions, however I assume it took Rodgers leaving for Green Bay to go WR in Round 1.

player headshot

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 193 lbs

Projected Team

Washington
PROSPECT RNK

twelfth

POSITION RNK

third

I’m infrequently the primary to mock Porter Jr. to Washington, however I really like this possible marriage. A bodily, man-coverage participant whose very best enjoying days are forward of him. To stay alongside of the guns groups like Dallas and Philly have, Washington wishes a stout secondary.

player headshot

Tennessee

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 333 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK

twenty third

POSITION RNK

4th

The Steelers are going to try to take a take on right here in my opinion. Darnell Wright is a valid first-round select, and has been a celebrity since highschool. He performed each take on spots or even some proper guard all over his time in Tennessee, however mavens tab him as a proper take on on the subsequent stage.

player headshot

USC

• Jr

• 5’11”

/ 173 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit
PROSPECT RNK

thirtieth

POSITION RNK

4th

Go again to Addison’s 2021 season at Pitt. With Kenny Pickett, he stuck 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns! More receiver assist for Jared Goff.

player headshot

Georgia

• Sr

• 6’2″

/ 238 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK

18th

POSITION RNK

4th

Smith is an athlete, and turned into the heaviest participant since 2003 to file a 40″-plus vertical and sub 4.40 40-yard sprint on the NFL Combine. He recorded 15 tackles for loss over the past two seasons for the Bulldogs. Only Jalen Carter had extra.

player headshot

Florida

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Seattle
PROSPECT RNK

twenty seventh

POSITION RNK

1st

The Seahawks discovered two beginning tackles in final 12 months’s draft. Here’s a valid beginning guard. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Florida Gator was once a consensus All-American in 2022, and had the perfect PFF grade amongst offensive guards (88). Giving Geno Smith time to throw the ball and paving working lanes for Kenneth Walker III is necessary.

player headshot

Utah

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 246 lbs

Another weapon for Justin Herbert. Kincaid is a handy guide a rough, athletic tight finish who will have to be capable of make an instantaneous have an effect on in Year 1.

player headshot

Maryland

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 197 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK

thirty second

POSITION RNK

fifth

I believe Banks’ mix will bump him into the primary around. He’s 6-foot, about 200 kilos, and recorded a 42-inch vert and ran a 4.35 40-yard sprint in Indy. CBS Sports’ professional comparability for Banks is Antonio Cromartie.

player headshot

TCU

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 208 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK

thirteenth

POSITION RNK

1st

A large playmaker in extra tactics than one. Upgrading the protection is one thing that is necessary for Minnesota this offseason, however so is including any other weapon for Kirk Cousins.

player headshot

South Carolina

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 180 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

seventeenth

POSITION RNK

4th

A a laugh participant who tied for the bottom of entirety proportion allowed (37%) in the SEC final season. Smith fills a necessity for the Jags in the secondary.

player headshot

Tennessee

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 176 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK

sixty fifth

POSITION RNK

seventh

The Giants prolonged Daniel Jones this offseason, and surrounding him with extra guns is necessary. CBS Sports’ professional comparability for Jalin Hyatt is Will Fuller. Maybe he’ll be a Will Fuller kind that may stay wholesome. Hyatt was once the most productive wideout in school soccer final 12 months, a downfield home-run hitter that are supposed to in finding good fortune beneath Brian Daboll.

player headshot

Pittsburgh

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 281 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas
PROSPECT RNK

thirty first

POSITION RNK

4th

Mini Aaron Donald? Maybe that comparability has grow to be a cliche at this level, however it’s a must to love how Kancey performs the placement regardless of his dimension. Jerry Jones might be intrigued through him. I’m now not even positive he’ll be round at No. 26 general.

player headshot

Texas

• Jr

• 5’11”

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK

tenth

POSITION RNK

1st

Oh child. The Bills get a stud working again and did not must trade as much as get him. Most mocks have Robinson going upper than this, however the unsightly reality is that working backs have a tendency to not be valued as a lot as different positions — although he seems to be an absolute stud. I’ve maintained that the Bills want to upload a celebrity working again this offseason, whether or not in unfastened company or the draft. I believe Robinson would assist the Bills in a large means.

player headshot

Notre Dame

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 249 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK

thirty first

POSITION RNK

third

When requested on the mix about doubtlessly enjoying for the Bengals, Mayer mentioned it will be, “awesome.” He’s an entire tight finish that fills a necessity for Cincy.

player headshot

Tennessee

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 217 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK

58th

POSITION RNK

fifth

Hooker is an engaging prospect. Some imagine he is a top 3 quarterback in this elegance, however he is older and coming off of an ACL tear. Turn at the 2022 movie and you’ll be able to be inspired. It’s very imaginable Hooker is going previous than this, and I have no idea if the Saints would trade up for him. Either means, I believe Hooker goes to listen to his title referred to as on opening evening.

player headshot

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK

sixteenth

POSITION RNK

1st

Maybe Branch is not C.J. Gardner-Johnson, however he is a flexible protection. I believe this might be a perfect fit if Branch makes it this lengthy in the primary around.

player headshot

Iowa State

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 239 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK

forty ninth

POSITION RNK

eighth

I believe the Chiefs may upload any other move rusher, even with the addition of Charles Omenihu. McDonald looks as if he might be an explosive power off the threshold, which might certainly assist Kansas City.





