NFL Mock Draft 2023: Raiders trade into top 5 for QB as five go in Round 1; Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow get TEs

- Advertisement - second When the Panthers traded as much as No. 1 general, Stroud’s odds to be decided on first skyrocketed. Reports point out that Carolina is not one hundred pc positive on who it’ll take, and I for one imagine that. There’s no simple selection with Stroud, Young and Richardson, however the Ohio State product is probably the most polished QB prospect in my thoughts, and will have to be capable of get started Day 1.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 204 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

second POSITION RNK

1st The Texans will choose both Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Nick Caserio unearths his new franchise quarterback.

(*5*) Florida • Soph • 6’4″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

ninth POSITION RNK

4th Trade! The Raiders paid Jimmy G low-end starter cash for 2023, however Josh McDaniels is not accomplished including quarterbacks simply but. Vegas trades up and rankings anyone it hopes will famous person in Sin City for years yet to come.

Kentucky • Sr • 6’4″ / 229 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

fifth POSITION RNK

third The Colts don’t seem to be pleased with being jumped over through the Raiders, however Will Levis is most certainly higher suited to begin Day 1 in comparison to Richardson. Will he be the easier quarterback for years yet to come? Only time will inform.

Alabama • Jr • 6’4″ / 253 lbs Projected Team

Seattle PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Wild. The Seahawks land arguably the most productive participant in all of the draft elegance simply by staying put at No. 5. Remember how Seattle knocked the draft out of the park final 12 months? This is any other nice get started.

Texas Tech • Sr • 6’6″ / 271 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

sixth POSITION RNK

second Dan Campbell lands a QB kneecap-biter. The Texas Tech product recorded probably the most pressures in the Big 12 final 12 months with 50 regardless of lacking 3 video games. Wilson had the perfect power price in the convention as smartly (20.7%). Boosting the protection goes to be necessary for Detroit this offseason.

Oregon • Soph • 6’1″ / 197 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

seventh POSITION RNK

1st The Cardinals have many holes to fill, particularly with regards to the defensive aspect of the ball. Arizona is in the marketplace for a valid CB1, and Gonzalez can also be that man. He’s lengthy and will play man-to-man successfully. Jonathan Gannon noticed what elite cornerback play can do for a protection and crew at huge all over his time in Philly.

Illinois • Jr • 6’0″ / 181 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

eighth POSITION RNK

second It’s laborious to not fall in love with Witherspoon with how he performs, and Arthur Smith goes to take him right here. Maybe he is not the largest man, however it is a tricky ask to search out anyone who performs more difficult than Witherspoon. There’s not anything extra bad than a wise soccer participant who’s a hardcore competitor.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

eleventh POSITION RNK

1st The Bears want to stay Justin Fields on his toes in the event that they wish to in finding good fortune transferring ahead. Sure, now not all the sacks he took in 2022 had been his offensive line’s fault, however everybody has the same opinion additions can also be made up entrance. With Skoronski, the query might be, is he a take on or guard? Matt Eberflus has some choices.

Iowa • Soph • 6’5″ / 272 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

fifteenth POSITION RNK

third At 6-foot-5 and north of 270 kilos, Van Ness’ school teammates referred to as him “Hercules.” He registered a 17.7% power price final season, and will have to thrive with the remainder of the playmakers at the Eagles protection.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’6″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

second One of the Titans’ greatest wishes this offseason is the offensive line, and that comes with changing Taylor Lewan at left take on. You could have your questions on Ryan Tannehill, however retaining him upright will permit him to play his very best ball.

Georgia • Jr • 6’3″ / 314 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

third POSITION RNK

1st Carter’s fall stops right here. He is among the very best avid gamers in this elegance, but it surely is still noticed how the off-field problems have an effect on his inventory. Carter might drop additional than this, however he additionally won’t fall out of the top five. This is among the greatest questions of the draft. If this certainly occurs and Carter falls to Houston, the Texans fanbase will definitely be happy.

Georgia • Soph • 6’5″ / 311 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

twenty second POSITION RNK

third The Jets are taking pictures for the moon with the looming addition of Aaron Rodgers. Giving him always he must throw the ball is necessary. This potential left take on allowed 0 sacks and simply 8 pressures in 449 move blocking off snaps final season. Jones additionally ran the quickest 40-yard sprint on the NFL Combine this 12 months.

Clemson • Jr • 6’5″ / 268 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

nineteenth POSITION RNK

second Some might suppose that is early for Murphy, however I would not have to remind any individual that Belichick has made extra sudden alternatives in the previous. I imagine Murphy is a kind of possibilities some coaches have a look at and imagine they are able to flip into a valid famous person.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 196 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

twenty first POSITION RNK

third Welcome to the Jordan Love generation. Here’s a potential No. 1 wideout who may assist Green Bay’s offense straight away. At No. 15 general, the Packers may go quite a few other instructions, however I assume it took Rodgers leaving for Green Bay to go WR in Round 1.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 193 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

twelfth POSITION RNK

third I’m infrequently the primary to mock Porter Jr. to Washington, however I really like this possible marriage. A bodily, man-coverage participant whose very best enjoying days are forward of him. To stay alongside of the guns groups like Dallas and Philly have, Washington wishes a stout secondary.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’5″ / 333 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

twenty third POSITION RNK

4th The Steelers are going to try to take a take on right here in my opinion. Darnell Wright is a valid first-round select, and has been a celebrity since highschool. He performed each take on spots or even some proper guard all over his time in Tennessee, however mavens tab him as a proper take on on the subsequent stage.

USC • Jr • 5’11” / 173 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

thirtieth POSITION RNK

4th Go again to Addison’s 2021 season at Pitt. With Kenny Pickett, he stuck 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns! More receiver assist for Jared Goff.

Georgia • Sr • 6’2″ / 238 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

4th Smith is an athlete, and turned into the heaviest participant since 2003 to file a 40″-plus vertical and sub 4.40 40-yard sprint on the NFL Combine. He recorded 15 tackles for loss over the past two seasons for the Bulldogs. Only Jalen Carter had extra.

Florida • Jr • 6’5″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Seattle PROSPECT RNK

twenty seventh POSITION RNK

1st The Seahawks discovered two beginning tackles in final 12 months’s draft. Here’s a valid beginning guard. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Florida Gator was once a consensus All-American in 2022, and had the perfect PFF grade amongst offensive guards (88). Giving Geno Smith time to throw the ball and paving working lanes for Kenneth Walker III is necessary.

Utah • Sr • 6’4″ / 246 lbs Another weapon for Justin Herbert. Kincaid is a handy guide a rough, athletic tight finish who will have to be capable of make an instantaneous have an effect on in Year 1.

Maryland • Jr • 6’0″ / 197 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

thirty second POSITION RNK

fifth I believe Banks’ mix will bump him into the primary around. He’s 6-foot, about 200 kilos, and recorded a 42-inch vert and ran a 4.35 40-yard sprint in Indy. CBS Sports’ professional comparability for Banks is Antonio Cromartie.

TCU • Jr • 6’3″ / 208 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

thirteenth POSITION RNK

1st A large playmaker in extra tactics than one. Upgrading the protection is one thing that is necessary for Minnesota this offseason, however so is including any other weapon for Kirk Cousins.

South Carolina • Jr • 6’1″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

seventeenth POSITION RNK

4th A a laugh participant who tied for the bottom of entirety proportion allowed (37%) in the SEC final season. Smith fills a necessity for the Jags in the secondary.

Tennessee • Jr • 6’0″ / 176 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

sixty fifth POSITION RNK

seventh The Giants prolonged Daniel Jones this offseason, and surrounding him with extra guns is necessary. CBS Sports’ professional comparability for Jalin Hyatt is Will Fuller. Maybe he’ll be a Will Fuller kind that may stay wholesome. Hyatt was once the most productive wideout in school soccer final 12 months, a downfield home-run hitter that are supposed to in finding good fortune beneath Brian Daboll.

Pittsburgh • Jr • 6’1″ / 281 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

thirty first POSITION RNK

4th Mini Aaron Donald? Maybe that comparability has grow to be a cliche at this level, however it’s a must to love how Kancey performs the placement regardless of his dimension. Jerry Jones might be intrigued through him. I’m now not even positive he’ll be round at No. 26 general.

Texas • Jr • 5’11” / 215 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

tenth POSITION RNK

1st Oh child. The Bills get a stud working again and did not must trade as much as get him. Most mocks have Robinson going upper than this, however the unsightly reality is that working backs have a tendency to not be valued as a lot as different positions — although he seems to be an absolute stud. I’ve maintained that the Bills want to upload a celebrity working again this offseason, whether or not in unfastened company or the draft. I believe Robinson would assist the Bills in a large means.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’5″ / 249 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

thirty first POSITION RNK

third When requested on the mix about doubtlessly enjoying for the Bengals, Mayer mentioned it will be, “awesome.” He’s an entire tight finish that fills a necessity for Cincy.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’3″ / 217 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

58th POSITION RNK

fifth Hooker is an engaging prospect. Some imagine he is a top 3 quarterback in this elegance, however he is older and coming off of an ACL tear. Turn at the 2022 movie and you’ll be able to be inspired. It’s very imaginable Hooker is going previous than this, and I have no idea if the Saints would trade up for him. Either means, I believe Hooker goes to listen to his title referred to as on opening evening.

Alabama • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

sixteenth POSITION RNK

1st Maybe Branch is not C.J. Gardner-Johnson, however he is a flexible protection. I believe this might be a perfect fit if Branch makes it this lengthy in the primary around.