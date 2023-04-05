Sandy Alcantara twirls complete-game gem as Marlins-Twins finishes in less than two hours

The Miami Marlins on Tuesday night time passed the Minnesota Twins their first lack of the 2023 season with a 1-0 victory. Central to that result used to be Miami ace and reigning National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, who pitched a complete-game shutout in his 2d get started of 2023. His line for the evening:

The 27-year-old Alcantara is a bit of of a throwback hurler in phrases of stamina and his capability to paintings deeply into video games. Last season, he led the majors in innings, entire video games (his six entire video games have been extra than some other group had in 2022), shutouts, and batters confronted. Based on Tuesday evening’s gem, he is appearing no indicators of letting up.

Speaking of Tuesday evening, it marked his fourth occupation shutout, and he wanted simply 100 pitches to succeed in it. Of the ones 100 pitches, 68 went for moves. He’s additionally the primary pitcher since 2018 to pitch an entire sport inside of his group’s first six video games of the season. Alcantara retired 11 in a row to start out the sport and allowed simply 4 base-runners all evening.

Also of be aware is this sport used to be finished in less than two hours — 1:57, to be precise, which makes it the shortest of the 2023 season to this point. That, suffice it to mention, does not steadily occur, specifically in recent occasions.

For example, as Phil Miller notes, the Twins have not performed a sub-two-hour sport since 2010. Largely, that is the results of the brand new pitch clock in MLB, which so far has helped shave kind of half-hour off the typical sport duration relative to this juncture of the 2022 time table. You get this type of swiftness when the brand new pitch clock groups up with an in-the-zone Alcantara (and a few just right pitching at the Minnesota aspect). Given all that, it sort of feels most probably this may not be the closing time that Alcantara does the heavy lifting in a sub-two-hour contest.