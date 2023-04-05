Ohio State football recruiting: Mylan Graham, five-star WR in 2024 class, commits to Buckeyes

Mylan Graham, a five-star huge receiver from New Haven (Indiana) High School, introduced his dedication to Ohio State on Tuesday. Graham, the No. 26 general participant in the Class of 2024, selected the Buckeyes over more than one Power Five gives together with Tennessee, Alabama and Purdue.

Graham is the eighth-ranked huge receiver in the country and the top-rated prospect in the state of Indiana, in accordance to 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was once fascinated with this system after he made a consult with to see trainer Ryan Day and the Buckeyes ultimate month.

“Love everything about them,” Graham told 247Sports. “Nice air-raid offensive scheme, love [wide receiver] Coach [Brian] Hartline, great football program I can trust to develop me close to home.”

Graham has 67 catches for 1,426 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Allen Trieu, nationwide recruiting analyst for 247Sports, supplied this scouting file on the latest member of the Buckeyes recruiting elegance.

“Longer frame with good weight on him already and still room to grow,” Truieu wrote. “Shows very good acceleration which serve him well on YAC as well as in the return game. Gets off the line quickly and has suddenness and twitch in his route running. Shows ability to high-point the ball and catch it away from his body. Looks like a high-end prospect who can be elite. Does not show glaring weaknesses but has to continue to polish technical skills and get stronger while working on his blocking. Will have to adjust to college competition because he does not face other players of his ability level in the high school level. Should be an impact college player and potential early draft choice.”

Graham is the 8th participant to dedicate to Day’s program all over the 2024 recruiting cycle — a category that still comprises No. 2 general participant and top-ranked huge receiver Jeremiah Smith. That duo will apply in the footsteps of a number of top-tier huge receivers earlier than them, together with present stars Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

At this level, it is truthful to imagine Ohio State this technology’s model of Wide Receiver U. In addition to the present and long run deep threats, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Ok.J. Hill are simply a number of the high-profile wideouts that experience performed large roles between the white strains since Day took over this system on a full-time foundation in 2019.

Graham’s pledge leapfrogs the present Ohio State recruiting elegance up one spot over Notre Dame to No. 4 in the Class of 2024 crew recruiting ratings — trailing Georgia, LSU and Michigan, respectively.