The NBA playoff race is getting nuts, plus let’s put the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese ‘controversy’ to bed

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…

CAITLIN CLARK AND ANGEL REESE… AND THIS ISSUE (HOPEFULLY) BEING OVER

The Caitlin Clark-vs.-Angel Reese factor — which by no means will have to were a factor in the first position — is over. Clark mentioned so herself.

If you by hook or by crook ignored it, Reese waved her hand in entrance of her face in the “you can’t see me” movement as the clock ran out on LSU’s name win. Clark had used the similar taunt previous in the event.

However, in contrast to Clark, Reese was once extensively lambasted on social media for it, and she or he defended her movements.

In the rapid aftermath, Clark mentioned she had “no idea” it even took place.

On Tuesday, Clark spoke out and mentioned “I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all,” and later added , “That’s what draws people to this game. That’s what draws it to the pro level, to the college level, to the high school level.”

This will have to be the finish of the dialogue. If Clark — who was once the goal of the taunt — says it isn’t a subject, it isn’t a subject, and she or he’s 100% proper. Trash communicate is a part of the recreation. In truth, it is a really perfect section of the recreation.

I noticed numerous other folks speaking/tweeting about how Reese’s “classless” movements confirmed she wasn’t a job fashion. But here is the factor: Athletes don’t seem to be chargeable for being best and fulfilling everybody. I watch them for what they convey to the sport, which is most effective advanced via fiery competitiveness and, sure, just a little little bit of trash communicate. Reese’s willingness to dish it out and Clark’s skill to take it in stride make the sport higher.

It by no means will have to were a subject. Let’s transfer on.

Honorable mentions

And no longer one of these excellent morning for…

MAC JONES AND THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The quarterback carousel by no means stops. Sometimes, riders hop on out of nowhere.

Just ask Mac Jones and the Patriots. New England is reportedly buying groceries their 2021 first-round pick out, the newest construction in his topsy-turvy time in the NFL. At house owners conferences remaining week, Bill Belichick recommended there might be a quarterback pageant between Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Belichick is reportedly nonetheless disappointed at Jones for in search of recommendation from the ones out of doors the group remaining season.

remaining season. This is all in spite of proprietor Robert Kraft ‘s repeated reward of Jones.

‘s repeated reward of Jones. After throwing for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and making the playoffs as a rookie, Jones threw simply 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions remaining season. The Patriots went 8-9 and have been twenty sixth in overall offense.

Last season was once a crisis for the Pats offensively each off and on the box, and there was once a number of blame to move round between Jones, his coaches and his supporting forged, which the Patriots try to improve. Another main factor? Jones falling off like this continues a relating to pattern of lacking on draft selections.

Here are the offensive gamers the Patriots have taken in the first 3 rounds of the remaining 5 drafts:

2022: OL Cole Strange , WR Tyquan Thornton

, WR 2021: QB Mac Jones

2020: TE Devin Asiasi , TE Dalton Keene

, TE 2019: WR N’Keal Harry , RB Damien Harris

, RB 2018: T Isaiah Wynn, RB Sony Michel

None of the ones selections from 2018-20 are nonetheless on the Patriots, and now the crew may well be executed with Jones! Not nice! Here are attainable touchdown spots for Jones. And here is the place the Patriots may move in the event that they business him.

Not so honorable mentions

Former Cardinals VP Terry McDonough accused proprietor Michael Bidwill of gross misconduct, which incorporates dishonest, discrimination and harassment.

VP proprietor of gross misconduct, which incorporates dishonest, discrimination and harassment. Max Scherzer struggled once more .

. Manny Machado were given ejected for disagreeing about the pitch clock.

Ranking the Masters box, plus tee occasions introduced 🏌



Graphic via Claire Komarek



This 12 months’s 88-person Masters box is loaded with intriguing storylines, a trio of favorites and, neatly, Tiger Woods.

But how do all of them stack up? Our Kyle Porter ranked the complete box, and coming in at No. 1 is…

Porter: “1. Scottie Scheffler (Won in 2022): Last year when Scheffler won this tournament going away, he came in averaging 10 strokes gained on the field per tournament in the prior three months leading into the Masters. This year, he’s at 12 strokes per tournament, and it doesn’t seem like anybody is even talking about him as the runaway favorite here.”

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm practice in unsurprising style — they have got the next-shortest odds after Scheffler, in accordance to Caesars Sportsbook — however No. 4 might wonder: Collin Morikawa. Jordan Spieth is 5th. Where does Woods land? You’ll have to learn the tale.

As for who Woods will play his first two rounds with, the Masters launched teams and tee occasions. Here are some notable pairings.

Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett

Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

One extra day. I will infrequently wait.

Biggest video games left in NBA season, plus up to date Power Rankings 🏀

If you ever doubted the affect of the play-in event, glance no additional than the present standings. With simply 5 days left in the common season, over two-thirds of the league is nonetheless alive for a playoff spot, however most effective 9 have if truth be told clinched one with no need to concern about the play-in.

The NBA sought after video games to subject all the manner till the remaining day of the season, and that is the reason precisely what is taking place. This remaining week is loaded with large video games, and our Sam Quinn ranked the 10 maximum impactful. Conveniently, the one on most sensible takes position this night:

Quinn: “1. Lakers at Clippers — The winner will control their destiny for the No. 5 seed. The loser could easily tumble into the play-in round. This is, without hyperbole, the single most important game the Lakers and Clippers have ever played against one another. … There are games with emotional stakes this week, there are games with practical stakes this week, and there are games with historical stakes this week. Lakers vs. Clippers is the only game to check all three boxes.”

This sport, after all, coincides with the Lakers taking part in a few of their very best basketball. They’ve received 4 directly and 7 in their remaining 8, and they are up six spots to No. 10 in Colin Ward-Henninger’s newest NBA Power Rankings. Here’s the most sensible 5:

1. Celtics (prev: 1)

2. Bucks (prev: 5)

3. Nuggets (prev: 2)

4. 76ers (prev: 7)

5. Knicks (prev: 11)

Next nationwide championship odds launched: UConn on most sensible 🏀

Right after UConn received the nationwide championship, our Gary Parrish positioned the Huskies first in his never-too-early Top 25 And 1. It seems, Gary is aware of his stuff, as a result of the Huskies are additionally the early favourite to win all of it at Caesars Sportsbook.

Of route, the NBA Draft will modify the faculty basketball panorama, and that incorporates UConn.

Jordan Hawkins turns out most likely to move professional, however the Huskies’ different megastar is a real stay-or-go, writes our David Cobb.

Cobb: “At just 6-foot-9 and with good-not-great athleticism, Adama Sanogo is not an elite rim protector. His best weapon for UConn has been his offense acumen in the post. However, the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player showed some tricks in recent weeks that could make him interesting to pro scouts. … But crazy as it may seem, the star of the Huskies’ run does face at least some degree of uncertainty. It’s hard to imagine an NBA franchise taking Sanogo as a first-round pick because of how de-emphasized centers of his type have become at the next level.”

What we are observing Wednesday 📺

🏀 Bulls at Bucks, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Lightning at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Lakers at Clippers, 10 p.m. on ESPN