Riley Greene injury: Tigers outfielder hits IL with fibula fracture during breakout season

The Detroit Tigers have put outfielder Riley Greene at the injured record because of a pressure fracture in his left fibula. In reaction, the Tigers have bought Jake Marisnick’s contract and promoted him to the majors. Meanwhile, right-hander Trey Wingenter has been transferred to the 60-day injured record to make room at the 40-player roster.

Greene, who’s 22 years outdated, suffered the damage on Tuesday night time during what have been an ideal run, with him having a 1.008 OPS all through May. His scorching stretch stepped forward his season line to .296/.362/.443 (124 OPS+) with 5 house runs and 6 stolen bases. Baseball-Reference estimated that Greene’s contributions this season have been price 1.6 Wins Above Replacement, greater than he produced ultimate yr in spite of enjoying in 41 further video games. However, the Tigers have not given a timetable on when Greene might be again, and it’s not likely they’ll accomplish that till he receives a 2d opinion at the damage.

Marisnick, who’s 32 years outdated, was once received from the Chicago White Sox for money issues sooner than Greene was once injured on Tuesday. He stays a skilled defensive outfielder, however his offense leaves so much to be desired. Since the beginning of the 2020 marketing campaign, Marisnick has posted an 88 OPS+ with 9 house runs in 316 plate appearances.

Despite the unlucky damage, the Tigers are unexpected many with how aggressive they have got been this season. As of Wednesday, they have got a 25-28 document, which lately puts them 2d within the American League Central, simply two video games in the back of the Minnesota Twins. However, Greene’s damage is the second one vital loss for the Tigers this week. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who had a 2.13 ERA over his first 11 begins, will even omit time because of a finger damage.