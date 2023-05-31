Jets injury updates: Aaron Rodgers hopefully ‘a full go’ Friday, Breece Hall eyeing Week 1, Robert Saleh says

On Wednesday, New York Jets held some other consultation of OTAs the place head trainer Robert Saleh shared updates at the staff’s contemporary construction. Two key contributors of the offseason, Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall, gave the look to be the highlights of the consultation. Saleh knowledgeable journalists that Rodgers is coping with a nagging calf injury that he “tweaked” whilst conditioning ahead of a up to date OTA consultation. Although he can be restricted right through that day’s consultation, the staff hopes that he’s going to have the ability to take part totally on Friday or by way of the tip of subsequent week. According to Saleh, Rodgers is these days receiving rehab and remedy.







It gave the impression that the injury was once now not too critical as Rodgers first of all idea. Moreover, the location is thought of as a minor velocity bump within the quarterback’s transition to New York. Meanwhile, Saleh supplied a favorable replace on working again Breece Hall, who’s these days recuperating from a torn ACL. Although he were given injured in Week 7 towards the Broncos, Saleh may be very positive that Hall will have the ability to play in Week 1 and is progressing neatly in his restoration. According to Saleh, Hall is already hitting 22 mph at the GPS right through observe.





- Advertisement -

In addition, Saleh was once puzzled in regards to the conceivable acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins, who was once not too long ago launched from the Arizona Cardinals and now searching for a



