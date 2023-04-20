Red Sox vs. Twins odds, prediction, start time: 2023 MLB picks, Thursday, April 20 best bets from proven model

The Boston Red Sox will glance to get again to .500 at the season after they fight the Minnesota Twins within the 3rd and ultimate sport in their sequence on Thursday. The groups have cut up the primary two video games, after Minnesota ended its three-game shedding streak on Wednesday. The Twins (11-7), who positioned 3rd within the American League Central a yr in the past, have the early lead within the department this yr. The Red Sox (9-10), 5th within the AL East, have gained two of the ultimate 3 conferences with Minnesota.

The sport is slated to start at 1:35 p.m. ET from Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox are batting .241 as a staff, 18th-best in MLB, whilst the Twins are hitting .224, Twenty seventh-best. Boston is a -125 favourite at the cash line in the newest Twins vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whilst the over-under for general runs scored is 9. Before making any Red Sox vs. Twins alternatives, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each and every MLB sport 10,000 occasions. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the last two seasons, and it completed the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll.

Here are the MLB odds and having a bet tendencies for Twins vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Twins cash line: Twins +105, Red Sox -125

Red Sox vs. Twins over/beneath: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. Twins run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+158)

MIN: The Under is 3-0-1 within the Twins’ ultimate 4 right through Game 3 of a sequence

BOS: The Red Sox are 5-1 of their ultimate six video games vs. the American League Central

Why you must again the Red Sox

Infielder Rafael Devers has been crimson sizzling as he is hitting .270 with seven homers, 17 RBI and 14 runs scored. He had back-to-back two-hit video games on Monday in opposition to the Angels and Tuesday vs. the Twins. He additionally had two doubles and two RBI in that span. He has seven multi-hit video games at the season, and in 27 occupation video games in opposition to Minnesota, Devers has 4 doubles, seven homers and 20 RBI.

Infielder Justin Turner has six multi-hit video games at the season, together with a 2-for-5 efficiency in Tuesday's sequence opener. For the yr, Turner is hitting .261 with one homer, six RBI and 9 runs scored. His homer got here in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. In 8 occupation video games in opposition to the Twins, Turner is hitting .294 with two doubles and 5 RBI.

Why you must again the Twins

Right-hander Kenta Maeda (0-2, 4.09 ERA) will start for Minnesota. Maeda has pitched neatly, however used to be a hard-luck 1-0 loser at Miami on April 4, and took the loss in ultimate Monday’s 4-3 defeat in opposition to the Chicago White Sox. In the sport in opposition to Miami, Maeda pitched 5 innings, permitting 3 hits, one earned run and no walks, whilst putting out 9. He adopted that up through pitching six innings in opposition to Chicago, giving up 8 hits, 4 runs — all earned — whilst putting out 3.

Offensively, left fielder Trevor Larnach has displayed some pop. He is hitting .242, however has 4 multi-hit video games with one homer, 9 RBI and 6 runs scored. In six occupation video games in opposition to Boston, he has two doubles, one homer and 6 RBI. In an 11-1 win at Miami on April 3, Larnach used to be 2-for-5 with a triple, house run and 3 RBI.

