Dartmouth coach has leg amputated following cycling accident that left him with spinal cord injuries

Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens had his proper leg amputated because of a bicycle accident in March that additionally left him with spinal cord injuries, his spouse introduced Tuesday night. Teevens, 66, used to be hit via a truck whilst crossing a significant highway in St. Augustine, Florida, on his motorbike round 8:40 p.m. on March 20, consistent with paperwork received via the Valley News.

“We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy,” Teevens’ spouse, Kirsten, stated in a commentary launched during the college. “As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements. Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy’s right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury.

“He is alert and speaking with us and able for switch to a premier rehab facility to proceed therapeutic. Spinal cord injuries are difficult, and if anyone is up for the problem, it’s Buddy. We admire your persevered appreciate of our privateness as we navigate this ongoing restoration procedure as a circle of relatives.”

Associate coach Sammy McCorkle has served as Dartmouth’s performing coach during the spring as Teevens recovers from his injuries.

A former soccer and hockey participant at Dartmouth, Teevens used to be named an honorable point out All-American and gained the Ivy League identify in 1978 at the gridiron. Teevens’ hockey crew additionally completed 3rd within the NCAA hockey championships throughout his senior 12 months. He went directly to have a storied training occupation, together with FBS head training stints at Tulane and Stanford and a stretch operating for Steve Spurrier at Florida.

After he used to be fired from Stanford in 2004, Teevens got here again to his alma mater for a 2nd stint in 2005 and went on a robust run. Before a 3-7 marketing campaign in 2022, Teevens went 56-12 over the former six seasons and gained 3 Ivy League championships. He has a occupation head training file of 151-178-2, together with 117-101-2 at Dartmouth.