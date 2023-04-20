Pair of former New Mexico State players file lawsuit detailing hazing allegations within program

A couple of former New Mexico State basketball players filed a lawsuit Wednesday focused round hazing allegations that impulsively and upfront ended the crew’s 2022-23 season. Named within the go well with filed through William “Deuce” Benjamin and Shakiru Odunewu, along side Benjamin’s father, are the college’s board of regents, former trainer Greg Heiar, former assistant Dominique Taylor and 3 different former players accused of hazing and sexual attack.

Included within the 28-page submitting, obtained by KTSM-TV, are detailed allegations of hazing tradition with Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and DeShawndre Washington named because the defendants.

In one alleged incident, Washington grabbed Benjamin’s scrotum in a lodge room in entrance of a bunch of ladies. Another allegation claims Aiken and Bradley ripped again a bath curtain on Odunewu and compelled him to do squats whilst slapping his buttocks and videotaping the come upon. In but every other allegation, Odunewu says he was once attacked and sodomized through the defendants all the way through November bus travel to a highway recreation.

All of the aforementioned players have entered the switch portal, as has just about the whole thing of the Aggies roster. Heiar was once fired in mid-February, and former Sam Houston State trainer Jason Hooten has began the method of rebuilding the roster after being employed clear of Sam Houston State in March.

Benjamin tweeted Tuesday that Hooten knowledgeable him lately that “it would be in my best interest to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere.” The Las Cruces, New Mexico, local added that he grew up a New Mexico State fan and was a ball boy for the program in heart college, which is when he knew he sought after to grow to be a participant for the program.

“Due to the actions of others (which I will not go into here) that dream changed into a nightmare,” Benjamin wrote.

In addition to the hazing allegations, New Mexico State additionally handled an off-court disaster in November when Aggies crew member Mike Peake was once hospitalized after a capturing on New Mexico’s campus within the early morning hours prior to the in-state competitors have been scheduled to play. Peake was once suspended for his position within the incident, which left a New Mexico scholar lifeless.

Just over a yr in the past, NMSU reached the second one spherical of the NCAA Tournament after successful the WAC common season and convention titles. Those accomplishments got here below trainer Chris Jans, who left for Mississippi State after the 2021-22 season. Heiar was once employed as Jans’ substitute after a stint at Northwest Florida State.