Rangers’ Adolis García makes history by collecting 16 total bases, eight RBI in blowout win over Athletics

On Saturday evening in Arlington, the Texas Rangers completed a convincing 18-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The overwhelming victory clearly produced various offensive stars; then again, Rangers proper fielder Adolis García stole the display with an impressive efficiency.

García’s line rating was once a “thing of beauty” because it learn 5-5-5-8. (*16*), that doesn’t even start to inform the whole tale. García’s fantastic demonstration of ability incorporated hitting two-run homers in the primary, 3rd, and 5th innings, whilst getting hit by a pitch in the second one inning. Not preventing there, he additionally had a two-RBI double in the 7th adopted by a double in the 8th inning, making it a ludicrous, but spectacular, six occasions that he got here to the plate and wasn’t retired as soon as.

- Advertisement -

It was once an remarkable efficiency, making García one among simplest 14 MLB gamers to ever hit 5 extra-base hits, with the newest being Luis Urías of the Brewers on Aug. 12, 2021. It may be value noting that this was once the primary three-homer recreation of his profession.

García’s feat was once a “full house” second, as he become simplest the fourth participant in MLB history to succeed in 3 homers and two doubles, becoming a member of Alex Dickerson (Sept. 1, 2020), Matt Carpenter (July 20, 2018), and Kris Bryant (June 27, 2016).

The different important quantity that got here with García’s efficiency was once his 16 total bases. This is simplest the twenty fifth incidence in MLB history {that a} participant has logged a minimum of 16 total bases, with the document lately held by Shawn Green, who completed 19 total bases on May 23, 2002. Incidentally, the one different Rangers participant to get a minimum of 16 total bases was once Josh Hamilton, who had 18 that day. The most up-to-date 16 total-base recreation was once Dickerson’s on Sept. 1, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Incidentally, Garcia’s eight RBIs set a brand new profession prime, surpassing his earlier prime of “only” 5, which he had completed 5 occasions in the past.

Overall, Adolis García placed on an outstanding baseball show, which secured the Texas Rangers their victory.