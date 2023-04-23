USFL 2023 schedule, scores: Dates and times for the entire 10-week regular season and playoffs





The USFL, a soccer league that at first ran from 1984 to 1986, has made its comeback with its 2d season after 4 many years. The league, which had held all its regular season video games in Birmingham ultimate yr, has now added 3 extra venues for the 2023 season: Memphis, Canton and Detroit. Birmingham, house to protecting champions the Stallions, will proceed to be considered one of the hosts.

The agenda for the 10-week regular season of the USFL, which begins on April 15, has been introduced. The playoffs will function the most sensible two groups from each and every department, with the semi-finals scheduled for June 24-25. The USFL Championship Game, in the meantime, will probably be performed in Canton on July 1.

The complete agenda for the USFL can also be discovered under, which additionally contains protection of the occasions:

– Week 1: Philadelphia Stars 27, Memphis Showboats 23, Birmingham Stallions 27, New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 29, Houston Gamblers 13, New Orleans Breakers 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 15

– Week 2: New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31, Birmingham Stallions 42, Memphis Showboats 2, New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton), Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars (Canton)

– Week 3: New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham), Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers (Memphis), Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars (Canton), New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers (Detroit)

– Week 4: Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit), Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers (Detroit), New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals (Canton), Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton)

– Week 5: Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (Detroit), Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham), New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit), Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)

– Week 6: Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis), Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers (Detroit), New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars (Detroit), New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers (Memphis)

– Week 7: Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham), Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton), Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis), Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Canton)

– Week 8: Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton), Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions (Birmingham), Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals (Canton), Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers (Birmingham)

– Week 9: Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers (Canton), New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats (Memphis), Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Memphis), Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals (Canton)

– Week 10: Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals (Canton), Birmingham at Memphis Showboats (Memphis), New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers (Memphis), Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers (Detroit)

The semi-finals will see TBD groups face each and every different on June 24 and 25. The championship will happen on July 1, with the location and groups but to be introduced.







