2023 NBA playoffs first-round daily schedule: TV channels, dates, times, bracket; Lakers go up on Grizzlies





Kim O’Reilly of CBS Sports studies that for the second one weekend in a row, the 2023 NBA playoffs featured 8 video games. The Los Angeles Lakers ended the Saturday slate with a ancient 35-9 first quarter and went on to win 111-101, taking a 2-1 sequence lead. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, with out MVP candidate Joel Embiid, swept the Brooklyn Nets to transport on to the following spherical. The Phoenix Suns capitalized on a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers workforce for the second one immediately recreation and now lead the sequence 3-1. The Miami Heat additionally took good thing about the Milwaukee Bucks taking part in with out Giannis Antetokounmpo and now lead the sequence 2-1.

On Sunday, the New York Knicks will try to prolong their 2-1 sequence lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The Golden State Warriors will welcome Draymond Green again from suspension as they are trying to even their sequence towards the Sacramento Kings. The Atlanta Hawks will glance to take their sequence with the Boston Celtics again to Boston tied whilst the Minnesota Timberwolves are simply looking to steer clear of getting swept by way of the Denver Nuggets.

Below is the daily playoff agenda, effects thus far, playoff bracket, dates, occasions, and TV information. All video games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV will also be streamed on fuboTV (check out without spending a dime), and all occasions indexed are in Eastern Time.

Saturday, April 22

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Lakers lead 2-1)

Sunday, April 23

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1:00 p.m., ABC (New York leads 2-1)

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7:00 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1)

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 3-0)

Monday, April 24

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10:00 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 25

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9:00 p.m., NBA TV (if vital)

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, 10:00 p








