Paneer for weight loss: Does it really work?

The journey to weight loss can be dreadful, and we are not blaming you! Most weight-loss success stories are dialled down to eating less, moving more and burning fat. Since diet is such an important part of losing weight, it is important to include foods that help you achieve your weight-loss goals. Today, our focus is paneer for weight loss. Let us see if it works or not.

The ever-so-delicious and versatile paneer is a staple food in Indian cuisines. It is one of the most fresh sorts of cheese that you can add to your diet. You can easily make paneer at home – all you need to prepare paneer is milk, and some lemon juice. The best part is you can prepare it in different ways. Plus, it is loaded with several nutrients that make it a healthy choice. But does the tall claim that paneer is great for weight loss true? Let’s find it.

Does paneer help you lose weight?

A powerhouse of nutrients, paneer is a great addition to a healthy diet. Highly nutritious, paneer is loaded with healthy carbs, protein, calcium, vitamin B12, selenium, phosphorus, and folate. All these nutrients in the paneer can help you lose weight. Health Shots asked Nabanita Saha, Chief Clinical Dietitian, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, to know how eating paneer can help you lose weight.

1. Paneer is a rich source of protein

Also known as cottage cheese, paneer is an excellent source of protein. It contains around 28 grams of protein, which is higher than many other dairy products. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders found that eating high-protein diets can help you lose weight. Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass, which in turn helps to boost your metabolism. Hence, eating cottage cheese can help you burn more calories even when you are at rest. Protein-rich foods like paneer can increase feelings of fullness and reduce overall calorie intake, potentially leading to weight loss, avers the nutritionist.

2. Paneer is low in calories

Have you ever been advised to eat a low-calorie diet during your weight loss journey? As it turns out, going on a calorie-deficit diet is one of the most effective ways to lose weight. Studies have shown that paneer is low in calories and fat – another reason you should add it to your weight loss diet. Saha highlights that a single cup of cottage cheese contains around 163 grams of calories and 2 grams of fat, making it a great snack option for those trying to lose weight. It is also low in carbohydrates, which can help to stabilise your blood sugar levels and prevent spikes in insulin that can lead to weight gain.

3. Paneer is a good calcium source

Yes, calcium is not only important for your bones and teeth! It is vital to maintain a healthy weight as well. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that consuming calcium can aid in weight loss in adolescents, children, men, and women.

Paneer is not a magical ingredient for weight loss

It goes without saying that only one ingredient cannot help you lose weight magically. Weight loss is an amalgamation of eating a healthy diet and doing some kind of physical activity. Saha points out that overall calorie balance is key to losing weight. So, it is crucial to create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than you burn through physical exercise and basal metabolic rate (resting metabolic rate). So, paneer should be added to your diet that includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, adds the expert.

Add paneer or cottage cheese to your healthy meals to make it healthier and lose weight. However, do not rely completely on paneer as too much of anything can be harmful to your health. Additionally, don’t forget to check with your healthcare provider to know if it’s good for you too.