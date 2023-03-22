Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: ‘Open competition is really healthy for everybody’

Plus: Win and who’s subsequent for the diamonds

It’s no secret that Texas Longhorns head trainer Steve Sarkisian is opening up this system’s beginning quarterback competition between returning starter and redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers and true freshman Arch Manning, who joined this system previous this spring.

- Advertisement -







“Open competition is really healthy for everybody,” Sarkisian mentioned, in line with Inside Texas. “Everybody should feel like ‘man, if I can push myself to perform at a higher level in order to push the guys around me, whether they’re the guys in front of me on the depth chart or behind me, everybody’s play should step up. It’s easy to point to the quarterback ‘competition.’ Every position is an open competition.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Associated Press: Texas’ Arterio Morris taking part in in NCAA Tournament amid misdemeanor home violence case

- Advertisement -

Austin American-Statesman: Scottie Scheffler returns to Austin as No. 1 participant as humble as ever

Dallas Morning News: 5 issues to learn about Texas ahead Dylan Disu, together with his breakout March Madness sport

247Sports: Morning Brew: An offensive lineman to control as spring soccer continues

- Advertisement -

Inside Texas: Insider intel from the Texas Longhorns’ fourth spring apply

Inside Texas: Brenen Thompson’s paintings with Texas monitor will have certain results for Steve Sarkisian’s soccer group

Inside Texas: Three issues to understand from Steve Sarkisian’s press convention: Maalik Murphy returns, newest on Jalen Catalon, huge program weekend

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Updates from Steve Sarkisian’s Tuesday press convention

Reacts Survey: Can the Texas Longhorns achieve the Final Four?

Podcast: Mixed leads to the Big Dance

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Top247 protection Ricardo Jones locks in 4 spring visits

247Sports: Where Texas goals/commits stand within the up to date Top247 ratings

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns’ Wednesday recruiting intel

Inside Texas: Texas and the May switch portal window

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Observations from the fourth day of spring drills

Inside Texas: 2025 DL Xavier Ukponu being recruited through nationwide championship contenders

Inside Texas: Texas hoops recruiting: New goals in 2023, panorama in 2024

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian, recruits react to new Texas WR trainer Chris Jackson

Inside Texas: Texas anticipated to host broad receiver switch this weekend

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Associated Press: Texas, Houston, Baylor amongst school basketball groups specializing team of workers to fulfill calls for

Dallas Morning News: Why the NCAA hosts Final Four, different championships in states with debatable rules

247Sports: College soccer ratings: Cumulative best 25 preseason ballot for 2023 updates in spring

Our Daily Bears: Where will we pass from right here? Preliminary musings at the 2023-24 Baylor MBB group

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Hoover shines as TCU blanks Abilene Christian

Frogs O’ War: Former TCU DE L.J. Collier indicators with Arizona Cardinals

The Smoking Musket: Nine-game win streak pushes the West Virginia baseball group into the highest 25

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Florida Atlantic is means too excellent to be referred to as a March Madness Cinderella

SB Nation: Kyle Schwarber’s WBC homer displays he’s probably the most largest big-game sluggers ever

SB Nation: The NBA demoted a ref after Fred VanVleet’s viral rant

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas baseball notched a win over Incarnate Word final night time.

Texas softball takes on Stephen F. Austin this night at 6:30pm Central.

Read extra