Woman dies after crash causes car fire: PCSO

BABSON PARK, Fla. — One lady is useless after a crash brought about her car to catch fireplace Tuesday evening.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) stated that round 11:30 p.m., Patricia Robarts, 53, used to be using house from her process at The Coop Restaurant when she exited onto Waverly Road. She started to show left onto Scenic Highway earlier than she stopped within the westbound lane.

Coleden Snowden, 19, used to be using a 2005 Chevy Tahoe west on Scenic Highway when he noticed Robarts’ 2018 Kia Stinger stopped within the lane. He tried to brake and swerve however ended up crashing into the driving force’s facet door of the Kia. The Kia then right away stuck fireplace.

First responders declared Robarts useless when they arrived and extinguished the fireplace. Snowden used to be taken to a neighborhood health facility, the place he used to be handled for minor accidents.

The street used to be closed for round 4 hours whilst officers investigated.