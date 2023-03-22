Twitter reactions: Clinical Australia beat India in third ODI to clinch the series

Australia defeated India in the deciding third and ultimate ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday and clinched the series 2-1.

Batting first, Australia’s opening pair of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh took the staff to a flyer, placing force on Indian bowlers proper from the phrase cross. Head and Marsh shaped a scintillating opening partnership of 68 runs in 10.5 overs.

India bounced again after Hardik Pandya disregarded Head (33 of 31) to draw the first blood. Hardik was once on a roll as he quickly removed Steve Smith for a 3-ball duck. Marsh persisted tickling the scoreboard, however Hardik wiped clean him up 3 runs in need of 50.

Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey chipped in with a treasured knock of 38 from 46 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six to lend a hand his facet breach the 200-run mark. Carey appeared set to give a contribution extra, however an absolute ripper from Kuldeep Yadav ended his innings.

The Aussie tail then annoyed India and took the ranking to 269 earlier than getting bundled out with one over to spare. Apart from Pandya, who returned with an outstanding spell of three/44 in his 10 overs, Kuldeep additionally shined with the ball, selecting up 3 wickets and conceding 56 runs in his 10 overs.

In answer, India were given off to a super get started, with captain Rohit Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (37) including 65 runs for the opening wicket. Australia got here again and disregarded each openers to put force as soon as once more on the hosts. Then Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the innings, with a partnership of 69 runs for the third wicket.

Kohli scored 54 runs off 72 deliveries, together with 2 fours and a six, whilst Rahul made 32 runs off 50 deliveries. However, the required run price saved mountain climbing, and India struggled to deal with the momentum. Pandya’s 40 off 40 deliveries equipped some hope, however Adam Zampa‘s impressive bowling performance of 4/45 ensured Australia emerged victorious.

Ashton Agar also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets for 41 runs. India’s center and decrease order failed to capitalize on their begins, and so they had been in the end bowled out for 248 in the forty eighth over, ensuing in a 21-run victory for Australia.

India’s ultimate 5 series defeats at house:

2-1 vs Australia, 2023

3-2 vs Australia, 2019

3-2 vs South Africa, 2019

2-1 vs Pakistan, 2012/13

4-2 vs Australia, 2009

Here is how Twitter reacted:

We have a brand new World No.1 🎉 Australia climb to the best of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after the series victory in opposition to India 👏 🗒: https://t.co/CXyR2x0PJJ pic.twitter.com/Ujz1xrWpw0 — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2023

Steve smith and captaincy is a fit made in heaven👌#INDvAUS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2023

Indian batters (#1-7 place) out for duck in 3 consecutive ODI innings: Sachin Tendulkar in 1994

Suryakumar Yadav in 2023 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 22, 2023

Mitchell Marsh received the participant of the series award. Adam Zampa received the participant of the fit award. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2023

Not simple to beat India in India in any layout. Huge commentary via Australia in WC yr! Congratulations @CricketAus 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dMo3Kn8pcN — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 22, 2023

No it’s no longer Starc. It’s Agar and Zampa 4-45 who had been decisive components in the series decider. #INDvAUS Virat was once the turning level and Axar forward of Surya will undoubtedly be a subject matter of discussion. Deficiency in opposition to spin is a matter needless to say. @RevSportz — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 22, 2023

No subject the outcome, we will be able to stay the tricolour flying top! 🇮🇳🥳#INDvAUS #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/R8JnKdv1sJ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2023

India lose their first house series after 4 lengthy years. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2023