Japan vs. Mexico: TV channel, World Baseball Classic prediction, time, odds, live stream, pitchers

Team USA thumped Cuba on Sunday evening to earn a berth within the 2023 World Baseball Classic ultimate. On Monday evening, it is time to work out the Americans’ subsequent opponent. That brings us to the opposite semifinal between Japan, who is undefeated in 2023 WBC play so far, and Mexico. Japan earned their approach to the “final four” of the WBC with a 9-3 win over Italy. Meanwhile, Mexico made it the semis for the primary time ever with a aggravating 5-4 disillusioned victory over Puerto Rico.

You can view the overall event effects and time table by means of clicking right here. Now let’s transfer directly to how you’ll watch Japan-Mexico.

Japan vs. Mexico the right way to watch

Date: Monday, March 20 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot Park (Miami)

TV channel: FS1 | Live movement: fuboTV (check out without cost)

Odds: Japan -250; Mexico +200; O/U: 8.5 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Roki Sasaki (Japan) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (Mexico)

Players to observe

The 21-year-old Sasaki makes the beginning for Japan. He incessantly hits triple digits together with his fastball, and along with a couple of flavors of breaking ball he is additionally were given a devastating splitter. The expectation is that at some point Sasaki will make his approach to MLB, however for now his complete center of attention is on getting Japan to the finals. He’s coming off a dominating get started towards the Czech Republic in pool play.

The lefty Sandoval, of the Los Angeles Angels, will get the nod for Mexico, however we will shout out Randy Arozarena of the Rays as the only to wait for Mexico. The outfielder got here into this WBC with a occupation MLB postseason line of .333/.417/.705 in 31 playoff video games and a 2020 ALCS MVP award. Arozarena’s knack for handing over when it issues maximum has persisted on this WBC, as he enters the semifinals with a slash line of .471/.625/.941 for the tourney, and that is the reason to mention not anything of his game-saving catch towards Puerto Rico within the quarterfinals. Given Japan’s large edge in pitching, Arozarena will most certainly want to conjure up any other large second to ensure that Mexico to drag off the disillusioned.

Prediction

As simply famous, the pitching matchup without a doubt figures to want Japan on this one, and we will say that expectancies dangle. Sasaki turns right into a dominating efficiency, and Japan strikes on to stand the U.S.

Pick: Japan 4, Mexico 1