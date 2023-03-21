New Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks ‘extremely excited’ about coming to Dallas, calls the franchise a ‘special place’

The Dallas Cowboys offense and quarterback Dak Prescott, specifically, sorely overlooked Amari Cooper’s presence reverse 2022 Second-Team All-Pro large receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2022. Prescott become the first participant in NFL historical past to lead or co-lead the league in interceptions regardless of lacking 5 or video games final season, and greater than a few of his 15 alternatives had been a results of being overly-reliant on Lamb and telegraphing throws.

However, Jerry Jones has remedied the factor by way of obtaining large receiver Brandin Cooks by way of a industry with the Houston Texans during which the Cowboys despatched a 2023 fifth-round select and a 2024 sixth-round select south to Houston. On Monday, Dallas’ new quantity two wideout was once welcomed to the group.

This industry was once months in the making as each the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers had been reportedly in talks at the industry closing date to achieve the confirmed pass-catcher.

“Better late than never,” new Dallas Cowboys large receiver Brandin Cooks said Monday, by way of DallasCowboys.com, when requested about in any case becoming a member of the crew. “I’m extremely excited. …I think it’s going to be a special place.”

Dallas’ industry acquisition of Cooks marks the fourth time the 29-year-old receiver has been dealt, tying an NFL document. However, the well-traveled wideout does not see that as a unhealthy factor.

“I’ve really never gotten upset because that means someone out there wants me to be a part of their group,” Cooks mentioned, per ESPN. “I think I’m just fortunate enough to be able to play with so many great organizations and make an impact in this league everywhere I’ve been. It excites me. I think it’s special because that means I didn’t get to free agency, so people jumping the gun to get me before I get there. So, that’s the way I look at it. I look at it in a positive light.”

One of the issues Cooks already appreciates about his new quarterback Dak Prescott is his management as the two-time Pro Bowl passer was once one among the first from the crew to succeed in out after news of Cooks’ industry broke.

“I look forward to getting started,” Cooks mentioned. “[Dak] was excited and can’t wait to get to work. You hear his approach, his work ethic, and the leader that he is. And his story really. His perseverance, the way that he bounces back throughout his career. I think when you got a mindset like that at quarterback, it takes you a long way. So, I’m looking forward to having a leader like that.”

The Cowboys, who’ve received 12 video games in every of the final two seasons — the first time the crew has achieved so since their 1990’s glory days after they received 3 Super Bowls in 4 seasons from 1992-1995–, shall be a exchange in vibes from his Texans tenure during which they went 11-38-1, giving Houston the NFL’s worst document over the final 3 seasons since 2020.

“I couldn’t be hungrier,” Cooks mentioned. “The last three years, it is what it is. …Definitely fueling the fire and that hunger to come out here, just show up, and help my team win. I can’t wait. I truly can’t.”

That’s tune to the Cowboys’ ears as they upload one among best seven gamers in the whole league since 2014, when Cooks entered the NFL, with over 8,500 receiving yards (8,616) and over 45 receiving touchdowns (49). Alongside Cooks in that unique membership is Las Vegas Raiders large receiver Davante Adams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers large receiver Mike Evans, Arizona Cardinals large receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce, Buffalo Bills large receiver Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Brown.

Cooks’ six profession seasons of a minimum of 1,000 receiving yards are tied for the third-most in the NFL since 2014, trailing best Evans (9 seasons) and Kelce (seven seasons) in that statistic. He has completed the feat with every of his 4 earlier groups: the New Orleans Saints (2015-2016), the New England Patriots (2017), the Los Angeles Rams (2018), and the Houston Texans (2020-2021). Doing so in 2021 with Houston is particularly noteworthy given he was once catching passes from 32-year-old Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills.

“It’s not that hard,” Cooks mentioned when requested about his productiveness with all 4 of the groups he has been a a part of, in step with DallasCowboys.com. “I just pick up the playbook, learn it and keep it pushing.”

Going ahead, Cooks shall be finding out and growing a convenience with head trainer Mike McCarthy’s playbook towards two All-Pro cornerbacks on a daily basis in apply in Trevon Diggs and his former New England Patriots teammate Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore, like Cooks, additionally joined the Cowboys this offseason by way of industry after spending a 12 months with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Cooks mentioned when requested about competing with Diggs and Gilmore on the apply box.

The reunion with Gilmore was once years in the making as the two become shut of their one season in combination in New England again in 2017. Their time in combination ended with the Patriots coming up simply quick in Super Bowl LII, 41-33, towards the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooks mentioned he “became like best friends” in New England with the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

“We literally talked, realistically, every single day during the offseason,” Cooks mentioned.

Gilmore, like many Cowboys lovers, celebrated Cooks’ arrival to Dallas on Twitter, tweeting out a image of them at a Boston Celtics sport. With the “Fambloski” of Cooks and Gilmore coming in combination once more in Dallas, the Cowboys seem to have two in their largest roster wishes crammed getting into the 2023 season.