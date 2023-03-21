San Antonio, Texas man receives 20-year prison sentence

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was once sentenced to twenty years in prison for inadvertently murdering a lady on her thirtieth birthday when he fired his gun in a have compatibility of rage.

Police mentioned Shawana Robinson was once injured in July of 2019 from a bullet that pierced her north-side rental’s partitions, fired via Amir Powell from two gadgets over. She later died on the health facility.

- Advertisement -

According to government, Powell, who was once 25 on the time of his arrest, was once arguing with a lady in his rental when he fired 3 photographs into the partitions of his rental unit, leading to Robinson being hit as she was once sitting at the sofa.



Credit: SAPD









- Advertisement -

Such crimes in most cases lead to manslaughter fees, the Bexar County District Attorney’s administrative center mentioned. However, mentioning the “reckless” nature of Robinson’s killing, Powell was once attempted and convicted for homicide—making him ineligible for probation.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

- Advertisement -

—

Learn extra about KENS 5:

Since going at the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the most productive, maximum depended on news and leisure supply for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has introduced a large number of firsts to South Texas tv, together with being the primary native station with a helicopter, the primary with its personal Doppler radar and the primary to air an area morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has labored to turn into native news. Our cameras had been the lens bringing historical past into native audience’ properties. We’re happy with our legacy as we serve San Antonians nowadays.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the usual in native broadcasting and is identified via its friends for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News group specializes in tales that in reality subject to our group.

You can to find KENS 5 in additional puts than ever earlier than, together with KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5’s Roku and Fire TV apps, and throughout social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and extra!

Want to get in contact with somebody at KENS 5? You can ship a message the usage of our Contacts web page or e mail certainly one of our group individuals.