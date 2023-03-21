6 missing after Montreal building fire that included Airbnb

MONTREAL — Montreal’s mayor vowed Monday to tighten law of Airbnb as a seek persisted for 6 other people missing after a fire swept thru a building that included Airbnb devices in a ancient town segment the place they’re banned.

Firefighters first of all idea there was once one particular person missing within the blaze Thursday within the jap Canadian town. However, experiences emerged later of unlawful Airbnb devices within the greater than 130-year-old building, and government up to date the missing over the weekend to seven, together with some from the United States.

Montreal police reported pulling the frame of a lady from the rubble Sunday night.

Montreal police Inspector David Shane stated the six who’re nonetheless missing are from Quebec, Ontario and the U.S., including that investigators have contacted their households. The fire additionally injured 9 other people, together with two who had been hospitalized.

The explanation for the fire is being investigated.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante stated the building included unlawful Airbnb devices in addition to an architect’s administrative center. Plante stated Airbnb must have demanded that unit house owners supply a allow quantity from the Quebec provincial executive.

“What happened here is a complete tragedy,” Plante stated. “Clearly, we would not be in this position if we had been dealing with a company that took its responsibilities seriously and said to these owners ‘You don’t have a certificate, you cannot rent your unit.’” And that would power individuals who need to act illegally and don’t pay taxes not to break out their duties.”

Plante stated she deliberate to paintings with the Quebec provincial executive to tighten rules on non permanent leases.

Firefighters have stated a number of flats within the building had been getting used as Airbnb leases, and police they didn’t understand how most of the missing had been vacationers. San Francisco-based Airbnb is “washing its hands” of the issue of unlawful leases in towns throughout Quebec, Plante stated.

Nathan Rotman, Airbnb’s regional coverage lead for Canada, stated in a emailed observation: “We are assisting law enforcement as they investigate. We are also engaged with the mayor’s office.”

Alexandre Bergevin, a lawyer for the building’s owner — Emile-Haim Benamor — said on Sunday that Airbnb rentals in the building were not being operated by his client but by tenants, adding that steps had been taken to stop the practice.

Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault said firefighters would begin dismantling the second and third floors of the building Monday.

Shane said the police force’s fire unit used a drone to help locate the body of the woman that was removed Sunday.

“The assumption is that there are six more people inside,” Shane stated. “The different steps we’ve taken (suggest) these people who are still missing are probably in the rubble, unfortunately.”

City officials said Airbnb-style, short-term rentals are illegal in the Old Montreal neighborhood where the building is located. The fire took place at the Édifice William-Watson-Ogilvie, built in 1890, the city said.

Bergevin said in a text message Sunday that the alarm system had been replaced in 2019 and was regularly tested.

Shane stated no person has been charged in reference to the fire and that the purpose stays below investigation.