Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...
Florida

‘He unloaded the whole clip’: Florida man allegedly caught on tape executing family member in broad daylight

By accuratenewsinfo
0
3
‘He unloaded the whole clip’: Florida man allegedly caught on tape executing family member in broad daylight


Jancarlos Jose Lizardi Rosado (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A 22-year-old man in Florida was once arrested after he was once allegedly caught on digicam executing a man as he was once loading his automotive in the parking space of a cafe provide wholesaler.

- Advertisement -

Jancarlos Jose Lizardi Rosado was once taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one rely of bad and wicked homicide with out premeditation, records reviewed by way of Law&Crime display.

According to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spoke back to a reported taking pictures at a Restaurant Depot on Thursday in Fort Meyers, about 150 miles northwest of Miami.

As first responders pulled as much as the retailer, the deputies mentioned they may nonetheless listen gunshots being fired. Shortly after arriving, government say they discovered a man mendacity on the flooring beside his automobile. He looked as if it would have suffered a number of gunshot wounds and died.

- Advertisement -

The suspected shooter — later known as Rosado — was once status within reach, officers mentioned. Deputies arrested him and secured the scene ahead of taking him to the Lee County Jail, the place he was once charged with second-degree homicide.

“Detectives spoke to several witnesses and established the shooting was not related to the business,” the unlock states.



Source link

Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Pence says prospect of Trump arrest is ‘a politically charged prosecution’
Next article
Islanders win first-ever NCAA Tournament game

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks