Islanders win first-ever NCAA Tournament game

A&M-CC had 4 avid gamers ranking in double digits within the victory.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 3rd time’s the allure, proper?

- Advertisement - The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders danced their strategy to their first NCAA Tournament win in 3 appearances Tuesday night time after pulling out a 75-71 win in opposition to Southeast Missouri State in Dayton, Ohio.

Four Isles submit double digits, led by means of Jalen Jackson’s 22 issues. Isaac Mushila completed with a double-double, scoring 15 and flattening 12 forums; Trey Tennyson scored 12 issues and Ross Williams contributed 13 off the bench.

Chris Harris carried the Redhawks with 23, fouling out with beneath a minute left within the game. Fouls plagued SE Missouri State, who end with 29 overall vs. the Islanders’ 18.

- Advertisement - SE Missouri State outscored the Isles in the second one part 44-42, regardless of taking a 33-27 lead within the first part.

Having most effective shot 22-57 from the sector, the Islanders have been carried by means of their 77.1 p.c free-throw capturing.

Southeast Missouri State made a past due run, tying the game at 64 with about 3 mins left. It used to be the primary time they might meet up with the Islanders since tying the game at 13 early within the first part.

- Advertisement - The Islanders face No. 1 seed Alabama at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Birmingham. The game shall be televised on CBS.

This is the farthest the Islanders have got within the event within the college’s historical past.

The Southland Conference champs made their first March Madness look in 2007, dropping to No. 2 seed Wisconsin 76-63.

It can be 15 years ahead of they might make it again, falling to Texas Southern 76-67 in a 2022 First Four matchup.