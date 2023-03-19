EXCLUSIVE: Pence says prospect of Trump arrest is ‘a politically charged prosecution’

During an unique sit-down interview in Iowa with ABC News “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, former Vice President Mike Pence stated Saturday the conceivable arrest of former President Donald Trump can be “a politically charged prosecution.”

On his social media platform Saturday morning, Trump claimed that he can be arrested Tuesday in connection to the Manhattan district legal professional’s investigation into alleged hush cash bills made to Stormy Daniels forward of the 2016 presidential election — he also known as for his supporters to protest.

A Trump spokesperson looked as if it would stroll again his feedback in a remark, pronouncing partly there is not any notification that the “prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system.”

Pence stated he discovered the news indicative of the priorities of the “radical left.”

“I’m taken aback at the idea of indicting a former President of the United States, at a time when there’s a crime wave in New York City, that — the fact that the Manhattan DA thinks that indicting President Trump is his top priority, I think is, just tells you everything you need to know about the radical left in this country,” Pence informed Karl.

“It just feels like a politically charged prosecution here. And I, for my part, I just feel like it’s just not what the American people want to see.”

ABC News' Jon Karl interviews former Vice President Mike Pence on "This Week." ABC News

Pence didn’t disavow Trump’s name for protests, mentioning that “the American people have a constitutional right to peaceably assemble” despite the fact that he wired that any demonstration must happen “peacefully and in a lawful manner.”

“The frustration the American people feel about what they sense is a two tier justice system in this country, I think — I think is well founded but — I — and — I believe that people understand that if they give voice to this, if this occurs on Tuesday, that they need to do so peacefully and in a lawful manner. That the violence that occurred on January 6, the violence that occurred in cities throughout this country in the summer of 2020 was a disgrace. The American people won’t tolerate it and those that engage in that kind of violence should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” stated Pence.

Top Republicans have joined Trump in outrage.

In a tweet, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy known as the conceivable arrest “an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.”

McCarthy added that he’s going to be directing related sub-committees “to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

Former Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated Trump’s name for protest is “reckless” in a tweeted remark.

“He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections and incitements to violence,” stated Pelosi.

The Manhattan district legal professional’s place of job has no remark. ABC News has no longer verified Trump’s claims.

Pence has been mulling a bid for the White House, despite the fact that his precise timeline has been unclear. He’s stated that he and his circle of relatives hope to decide by means of the spring.

The complete interview with Pence will air Sunday morning on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”