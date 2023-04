Giancarlo Stanton injury update: Yankees slugger placed on injured list with hamstring issue

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton used to be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring pressure, the team announced Sunday. Infielder Oswald Peraza used to be known as up in a corresponding transfer. Stanton suffered the injury legging out a double Saturday afternoon. The Yankees have no longer but equipped a time frame for his go back.

Here is the play. Stanton gave the impression to pull up awkwardly at 2d base, then used to be got rid of for a pinch-runner.

Lower-body accidents restricted Stanton to simply 290 of 546 common season video games from 2019-22, or 53 p.c. Last season Stanton performed 110 video games round ankle and Achilles bother, and after coming back from the injured list in June, he hit simplest .166/.272/.425 the remainder of the season. Stanton, 33, is hitting .269/.296/.558 with 4 house runs within the early going this yr.

Although Stanton has performed 5 video games within the outfield this season, he’s essentially a DH, and the Yankees determine to rotate avid gamers during the DH spot right through his absence. DJ LeMahieu, who spent the offseason rehabbing a significant toe injury and ignored a couple of video games with a quad injury closing week, may get a hearty dose of DH at-bats within the momentary.

The 22-year-old Peraza is one among New York’s best possibilities. He opened the season in Triple-A after shedding the shortstop festival to Anthony Volpe in spring coaching. With Josh Donaldson¬†anticipated to return off the injured list Wednesday, Peraza’s keep on the MLB roster is also quick. Donaldson has been sidelined with a hamstring issue since April 5.

The Yankees input Sunday’s sequence finale with the Minnesota Twins with a 9-6 report and a plus-23 run differential, the third-best run differential in baseball.