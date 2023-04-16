Giancarlo Stanton injury update: Yankees slugger placed on injured list with hamstring issue

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton used to be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring pressure, the team announced Sunday. Infielder Oswald Peraza used to be known as up in a corresponding transfer. Stanton suffered the injury legging out a double Saturday afternoon. The Yankees have no longer but equipped a time frame for his go back.

Here is the play. Stanton gave the impression to pull up awkwardly at 2d base, then used to be got rid of for a pinch-runner.

Lower-body accidents restricted Stanton to simply 290 of 546 common season video games from 2019-22, or 53 p.c. Last season Stanton performed 110 video games round ankle and Achilles bother, and after coming back from the injured list in June, he hit simplest .166/.272/.425 the remainder of the season. Stanton, 33, is hitting .269/.296/.558 with 4 house runs within the early going this yr.

Although Stanton has performed 5 video games within the outfield this season, he’s essentially a DH, and the Yankees determine to rotate avid gamers during the DH spot right through his absence. DJ LeMahieu, who spent the offseason rehabbing a significant toe injury and ignored a couple of video games with a quad injury closing week, may get a hearty dose of DH at-bats within the momentary.

The 22-year-old Peraza is one among New York’s best possibilities. He opened the season in Triple-A after shedding the shortstop festival to Anthony Volpe in spring coaching. With Josh Donaldson anticipated to return off the injured list Wednesday, Peraza’s keep on the MLB roster is also quick. Donaldson has been sidelined with a hamstring issue since April 5.

The Yankees input Sunday’s sequence finale with the Minnesota Twins with a 9-6 report and a plus-23 run differential, the third-best run differential in baseball.