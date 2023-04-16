Texas names Quinn Ewers starting QB: Incumbent gets nod following spring battle with Arch Manning

Texas sophomore Quinn Ewers would be the Longhorns’ starting quarterback in 2023, trainer Steve Sarkisian instructed newshounds following the staff’s spring recreation. Texas’ starting quarterback a season in the past, Ewers confirmed greater than sufficient within the spring to edge out touted freshman Arch Manning and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.

The choice got here as little marvel after Ewers confirmed flashes of brilliance all the way through the 2022 season, highlighted via a four-touchdown efficiency in a 49-0 win over Oklahoma. Additionally, opinions of Ewers all the way through spring camp were sturdy.

“I think it’s pretty clear to say that Quinn’s our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “And we feel very good about that.”

Check out extra spring recreation takeaways from round school soccer.

The Southlake (Texas) Carroll product finished 16 of 23 passes for 195 yards and a landing representing Team White in a 21-10 over Team Orange. Both Manning and Murphy had been slotted onto Team Orange, which basically featured the backup ability place gamers.

In his first collegiate motion, Manning gave the look of a freshman. He finished simply 5 of 13 passes for 30 yards. Manning was once additionally outplayed via Murphy, who threw a 79-yard landing move to stud freshman Johntay Cook for the one Team Orange landing of the day.

While sitting — or in all probability even redshirting — Manning may well be a sadness to Longhorns enthusiasts, it should in the end end up to be the best choice for his profession. No No. 1 total quarterback recruit has began a Week 1 recreation since UCLA’s Josh Rosen in 2015.