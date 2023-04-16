College basketball transfer rankings 2023: TJ Bamba commits to Villanova, gives Wildcats needed roster boost

Villanova made an important transfer addition on Friday when TJ Bama introduced his dedication to the Wildcats after 3 seasons at Washington State. The 6-foot-5 guard is No. 20 within the CBS Sports transfer rankings and will have to make an instantaneous influence at his new faculty as Villanova seeks to achieve traction following a 17-17 debut marketing campaign for trainer Kyle Neptune.

Bamba earned honorable point out All Pac-12 honors for the 2022-23 season after averaging 15.8 issues for the Cougars whilst capturing 37.2% from 3-point fluctuate. The former three-star prospect contributed incrementally extra all over each and every of his 3 seasons at WSU and could have two seasons of eligibility last to use with the Wildcats.

His arrival comes as Caleb Daniels and Brandon Slater — two starters on closing yr’s crew — are out of eligibility. The Wildcats also are dropping freshman phenom Cam Whitmore to the NBA Draft. But if veterans Justin Moore and Eric Dixon go back, the addition of Bamba would give Neptune 3 seasoned and productive avid gamers to construct round for the 2023-24 season.

Well over 1,000 Division I avid gamers have entered the portal and there are nonetheless weeks of participant motion forward ahead of 2023-24 rosters might be even shut to settled. Here at CBS Sports, now we have distilled the large collection of transfers to a handful of names to know. For starters, listed below are the highest shifting avid gamers. This record will develop and participant rankings will alternate because the May 11 time limit for avid gamers to input the portal approaches.

1. Hunter Dickinson

Old faculty: Michigan

Dickinson is likely one of the easiest large males in school basketball. At 7-1 and with a well-built body, he can outmuscle maximum combatants at the block, give protection to the rim and rebound. He additionally persevered demonstrating the power to hit 3-pointers all over the 2022-23 season whilst incomes All-Big Ten honors for a 3rd instantly yr. The Maryland local is a fiery competitor and confirmed veteran who has the power to alternate the trajectory of no matter program he chooses to play for all over the 2023-24 season.

2. Max Abmas

Old faculty: Oral Roberts

Abmas ranks No. 16 all-time for made 3-pointers and is a profession 38.8% shooter on 8.8 makes an attempt in line with recreation. The 6-1 guard received Summit League Player of the Year two times and in addition has revel in taking part in past the primary weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Even amid an uptick in festival in a harder convention, it might nonetheless be simple to envision Abmas raining 3-pointers as the primary or moment scoring choice for a top quality crew. He has defensive barriers however has a number of offensive firepower to be a good addition to the beginning lineup of a high-major program.

3. Kel’el Ware

Old faculty: Oregon | New faculty: Indiana

Ware performed simply 15.8 mins in line with recreation as a freshman at Oregon after score because the No. 7 total prospect within the Class of 2022, in accordance to 247Sports. The 7-footer blocked 1.3 photographs in line with recreation in that restricted motion, despite the fact that, and used to be efficient offensively within the arc. He additionally confirmed some indicators of a possible as a 3-point shooter. There used to be a logjam within the Ducks’ frontcourt, and Ware will have to be in a position to make an instantaneous influence as a rim protector and secondary offensive weapon at his new faculty. Ware has 3 seasons of eligibility last, however may well be off to the NBA ahead of the use of all of them if issues cross nicely at his subsequent prevent.

4. LJ Cryer

Old faculty: Baylor | New faculty: Houston

Cryer made 42.5% of his 3-point makes an attempt over 70 video games in 3 seasons with Baylor. The 6-1 guard began all 31 video games he performed in for the Bears all over the 2022-23 season, and would have scored much more than his 15 issues in line with recreation if no longer for the truth that he used to be sharing the backcourt with top of the range guards Adam Flagler and Keyonte George. He isn’t an excellent defender however can play on or off the ball and supply a significant offensive spark for Houston along with his out of doors capturing. As the Cougars transition to the Big 12, his revel in within the league might be a pleasing boost.

5. Tramon Mark

Old faculty: Houston | New faculty: Arkansas

Mark began each and every recreation for Houston all over the 2022-23 season, taking part in a key position on a crew that spent a number of weeks at No. 1. The 6-5 guard is a brilliant defender who averaged 10.1 issues during the last two seasons. Though he’s only a 30% profession 3-point shooter, he has the gear and pedigree to be an influence participant for an Arkansas program that flourishes with transfers. Mark could also be going in the course of the NBA’s pre-draft procedure and may elect to finish his school profession. But if he does persist with Arkansas, he’s going to be a key participant.

6. Ryan Nembhard

Old faculty: Creighton

Nembhard averaged 12.1 issues in line with recreation within the 2022-23 season and dished out 4.8 assists in line with contest. He is the more youthful brother of former Florida and Gonzaga level guard Andrew Nembhard however briefly made a reputation for himself whilst successful Big East Freshman of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season. He is a real level guard with two seasons of eligibility last and superb revel in because the lead facilitator for a couple of Creighton groups that received video games within the NCAA Tournament.

7. Kerr Kriisa

Old faculty: Arizona | New faculty: West Virginia

Kriisa began at level guard for the previous two seasons at Arizona because the Wildcats turned into an offensive juggernaut underneath trainer Tommy Lloyd. His strengths are 3-point capturing and facilitating as he made 36.6% of his 3-pointers and dished out 5.1 assists for the Pac-12 Tournament champions in 2022-23. Aside from his perimeter capturing, Kriisa is proscribed as a scorer, and he isn’t a plus defender. But, in overall, he is a confirmed level guard and nice pickup for a West Virginia crew changing beginning guards Erik Stevenson and and Kedrian Johnson.

8. Jesse Edwards

Old faculty: Syracuse

Edwards completed 3rd in scoring for Syracuse in 2022-23 at 14.5 issues in line with recreation, led the ACC in blocks in line with recreation at 2.7 and completed moment in the back of Armando Bacot of North Carolina in rebounding with 10.4 forums in line with contest. The 6-11 Netherlands local has only one season of eligibility last after 4 seasons with the Orange, however he will have to be in a position to make that yr rely as an influence veteran. Though he isn’t an out of doors danger, or a lot of a passer, he flourishes doing the whole thing else it’s essential need from an enormous.

9. Harrison Ingram

Old faculty: Stanford

It’s imaginable {that a} alternate of surroundings is all Ingram wishes to recapture the NBA Draft buzz he as soon as loved as a five-star prospect from the Class of 2021. At 6-8, he is a flexible ahead who can play at the block or step out and hit 3s. He’s additionally a savvy passer who can facilitate the offense. Ingram averaged 10.5 issues, 6.2 rebounds and three.4 assists in two seasons with the Cardinal. If he can carry up his profession 62.9% free-throw capturing and 31.6% 3-point capturing share, Ingram generally is a high-impact participant on an NCAA Tournament crew.

10. Ace Baldwin

Old faculty: VCU | New faculty: Penn State

Baldwin is following former VCU trainer Mike Rhoades to Penn State after spearheading VCU’s vicious protection for the previous 3 seasons with relentless on-ball force. The 6-foot guard has averaged greater than two steals in line with recreation for all 3 of his school seasons, and he led the Rams in scoring and assists as a junior in 2022-23. He earned the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards whilst main this system to an NCAA Tournament bid in 2023.

11. Tylor Perry

Old faculty: North Texas

Perry led the NIT champions in scoring at 17.3 issues in line with recreation whilst capturing 41.3% from 3-point fluctuate and draining 87.2% of his unfastened throws. Though simply 5-11, Perry obviously has the makings of an elite scoring guard and could also be a just right defender for his measurement. North Texas performed with the slowest adjusted pace within the nation all over the 2022-23 season, in line with KenPom, and Perry nonetheless controlled to post gaudy offensive numbers.

12. Matthew Cleveland

Old faculty: Florida State

Cleveland is a 6-7 wing who led Florida State in scoring at 13.8 issues in line with recreation this previous season. The former five-star prospect wishes to beef up defensively however has the entire gear to grow to be an NBA Draft prospect. He advanced his 3-point capturing to 35% on two makes an attempt in line with recreation this previous season, up from 17.6% all over his freshman season. With two seasons of eligibility last, Cleveland has the scale and skill to be an influence participant at a big-time program.

13. Sahvir Wheeler

Old faculty: Kentucky

Wheeler completed first or moment within the SEC in assists each and every of the previous 3 seasons, to start with at Georgia after which at Kentucky for the previous two seasons. He’s undersized and restricted as a scorer however has confirmed himself to be a trusty conventional level guard during the last 4 seasons. If he is surrounded through just right 3-point shooters, he generally is a game-changer for a program short of an old-school guard to orchestrate its offense.

14. Caleb Love

Old faculty: North Carolina | New faculty: Michigan

Love is a former five-star prospect and McDonalds All-American who helped spark North Carolina’s shocking Final Four run in 2022. But he is only a profession 36% shooter from the ground and made most effective 29.9% of his 3-point makes an attempt on a whopping 7.4 tries in line with recreation this previous season. His assist-to-turnover ratio additionally leaves one thing to be desired. Overall, he is a skilled however obviously inefficient offensive participant who may have compatibility easiest on an offensively challenged crew that wishes anyone in a position to growing their very own shot.

15. Skyy Clark

Old faculty: Illinois | New faculty: Louisville

Clark performed in 13 video games for Illinois, beginning 12, ahead of pronouncing in January that he used to be stepping clear of this system for private causes. Now, the previous top-40 prospect is headed to Louisville the place he’s going to most likely be the main ball-handler. The Cardinals had no assist for level guard El Ellis in Kenny Payne’s first season as trainer. Landing Clark is a great get started for this system when it comes to fielding a reliable backcourt.

16. Denver Jones

Old faculty: Florida International | New faculty: Auburn

Jones completed moment in Conference USA in scoring at 20.1 issues in line with recreation all over his sophomore season on 37.1% 3-point capturing, 55.2% 2-point capturing and 84.5% free-throw capturing. The 6-4 guard reached the 20-point mark in 17 of 28 video games this previous season. He is the kind of speedy influence offensive participant who can assist in making Auburn’s backcourt extra environment friendly, only if he embraces a job that can no doubt come with fewer photographs than he took at FIU.

17. J.J. Starling

Old faculty: Notre Dame | New faculty: Syracuse

Starling averaged 11.2 issues in line with recreation as a freshman at Notre Dame after score as a five-star prospect within the Class of 2022. The 6-4 guard might be staying within the ACC as he heads to Syracuse the place he’ll play a big position underneath first-year trainer Adrian Autry. One glaring growth alternative for Starling is 3-point capturing after he made simply shot simply 29.9% of his makes an attempt from past the arc as a freshman.

18. Jalen Cook

Old faculty: Tulane | New faculty: LSU

Cook led a 20-win Tulane crew in scoring at 19.9 issues within the 2022-23 season and in addition led the crew in assists with 4.9 in line with contest. He’s slightly undersized at 6-foot however is a profession 36.9% 3-point shooter who shined as one of the crucial AAC’s peak scorers for 2 seasons after shifting from LSU following his freshman season. Defense is not Cook’s power, however he generally is a difference-maker on offense in a beginning position for a high-major program.

19. Joe Girard

Old faculty: Syracuse

Girard quietly proved to be one of the crucial recreation’s easiest quantity 3-point shooters all over 4 years at Syracuse. He hit 40.3% of his long-range tries on 6.7 makes an attempt in line with recreation closing season and 38.1% on 7.2 makes an attempt as a senior in 2022-23 whilst main the Orange in scoring. At 6-1, he’s undersized and restricted defensively, particularly after taking part in 4 seasons in Syracuse’s patented zone protection. But it is simple to believe Girard pulling down 3-pointers as a job participant on an NCAA Tournament crew.

20. TJ Bamba

Old faculty: Washington State | New faculty: Villanova

Bamba led Washington State in scoring at 15.8 issues in line with recreation as a junior and will have to have two seasons of eligibility last. The 6-5 guard did not play specifically nicely in opposition to the Pac 12’s easiest groups this previous season, however is a profession 38.5% 3-point shooter. He could also be going in the course of the NBA Draft exploration procedure. Assuming he does play for Villanova, Bamba will have to in an instant slot right into a beginning position for second-year trainer Kyle Neptune amid the departures of key avid gamers like Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater and Cam Whitmore.

Old faculty: Minnesota | New faculty: Ohio State

Battle is a 6-7 ahead who averaged 17.5 issues and six.3 rebounds on 36.6% 3-point capturing in 2021-22 for Minnesota. But his capturing share and total manufacturing dropped this previous season because the Gophers persevered to combat. Ultimately, he is a flexible and skilled ahead with a demonstrated monitor document of Big Ten manufacturing. On an NCAA Tournament crew, his ceiling would most likely be as a cast position participant.

22. Khalif Battle

Old faculty: Temple | New faculty: Arkansas

Battle ranked fourth within the AAC in scoring at 17.9 issues in line with recreation for Temple in his fourth season of faculty basketball. The 6-5 guard has struggled with accidents all over his profession however has confirmed to be a dynamic and explosive offensive participant when wholesome. One problem is that he wishes to beef up as a defender to be a high-impact starter for a greater crew. Part of Battle’s enchantment is that he will have to have two seasons of eligibility after his 2021-22 marketing campaign used to be restricted to seven video games due to damage.

23. Aaron Estrada

Old faculty: Hofstra, Oregon, Saint Peter’s

Estrada received CAA Player of the Year for the second one season in a row whilst averaging 20.2 issues on 47.8% capturing for a Hofstra crew that completed 25-10. The 6-foot-4 guard additionally gathered 5.5 rebounds and dished out 4.3 assists for the Pride whilst hitting 36.8% of his 3-pointers. As a bodily, veteran backcourt participant who can play on or off the ball, Estrada will have to be in excessive call for.

Old faculty: Texas Tech | New faculty: California

Aimaq is the previous WAC Player of the Year at Utah Valley who transferred to Texas Tech closing season however performed in simply 11 video games as a result of accidents. In that restricted motion, the 6-11 heart averaged 11.1 issues and seven.9 rebounds, which demonstrated that he can also be productive in a rugged league. Aimaq is a serviceable rim protector and has proven the power to step out and make 3-pointers during the last two seasons. At Cal, he’s reuniting with former Utah Valley trainer Mark Madsen after the 2 loved luck in combination prior to now.

25. Brandon Murray

Old faculty: Georgetown | New faculty: Ole Miss

Assessing Murray’s efficiency at Georgetown is hard for the reason that Hoyas had been simply 7-25 (2-18 Big East) within the 2022-23 season. He averaged 13.7 issues in line with recreation however made simply 31.8% of his 3-pointers. The 6-5 capturing guard additionally averaged 10.0 issues in line with recreation as a freshman on an LSU crew that reached the NCAA Tournament. He’s a just right athlete and just right defender, which makes it simple to believe Murray slotting in because the No. 3 choice or 6th guy on a just right energy convention crew.

26. Olivier Nkamhoua

Old faculty: Tennessee

Nkamhoua is a stretch large guy with a clean offensive ability set who averaged 10.8 issues on 51.3% capturing for an offensively challenged Tennessee crew within the 2022-23 season. At 6-8 and 223 kilos, he is large enough to play the 5 in maximum methods however flexible sufficient to protect energy forwards and a few wings. If he performed half-hour in line with recreation in an open, fast moving machine, Nkamhoua may moderate 13 or 14 issues in line with recreation as a cast two-way participant.

Old faculty: Providence

Bynum is an undersized however battle-tested guard after taking part in heavy mins at Providence the closing 3 years. He’s only a profession 33% 3-point shooter however averaged 4.3 assists this previous season in opposition to simply 1.6 turnovers. He additionally made 83.1% of his unfastened throws in 2022-23, which is a pleasing feature for some degree guard.

Old faculty: Wyoming

Ike led a 25-9 Wyoming crew in scoring and rebounding all over the 2021-22 season with 19.5 issues and 9.6 rebounds ahead of lacking the 2022-23 season due to damage. If the 6-9 large guy can go back shut to 100%, he generally is a multi-year contributor for a NCAA Tournament crew. While his sheer manufacturing jumps off the web page, Ike does have barriers since he isn’t a shot blocker or an out of doors capturing danger.

Old faculty: Iona | New faculty: Florida

Clayton received MAAC Player of the Year whilst main Iona in scoring and serving to the Gaels to an NCAA Tournament look as a sophomore. The 6-2 guard hit 43.1% of his 3-pointers on 5.2 makes an attempt in line with recreation and in addition averaged 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. He has the makings of a starter for a Florida crew that might be looking for traction in Year 2 underneath trainer Todd Golden.

Old faculty: Louisville | New faculty: North Carolina

Somewhere within the 6-8, 230-pound body of Withers is a wonderful school basketball participant and even perhaps an NBA prospect. The former four-star prospect earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2020-21 for a good Cardinals’ squad ahead of regressing offensively during the last two seasons amid chaos inside the program. Withers ranked as Louisville’s easiest defender this season, in line with evanmiya.com, and UNC trainer Hubert Davis could have an opportunity to construct off the prospective Withers confirmed previous in his profession.

31. Jameer Nelson Jr.

Old faculty: Delaware | New faculty: TCU

Nelson led the CAA in scoring at 20.6 issues in line with recreation all over the 2022-23 season and crowned the convention in steals with 2.4 in line with contest. The 6-1 guard is just a profession 31.3% 3-point shooter however is just right at discovering his spots within the arc and flourishes at achieving the free-throw line, the place he made 77.6% of his makes an attempt this previous season. He might be instrumental at serving to TCU exchange megastar guard Mike Miles, who declared for the NBA Draft.

32. Caleb Mills

Old faculty: Houston, Florida State | New faculty: Memphis

It seems like an entire life in the past that Mills earned All-ACC honors as a freshman at Houston all over the 2019-20 season. Now, he’s headed again to the convention the place his profession started and will have to play an important position in serving to Memphis exchange departing megastar Kendric Davis. Mills averaged double figures the previous two seasons for a suffering Florida State crew and will play on or off the ball. Pairing a longtime veteran like Mills subsequent to touted freshman Mikey Williams within the backcourt is a smart transfer for Memphis trainer Penny Hardaway.

33. Jaden Bradley

Old faculty: Alabama

Bradley’s position lowered because the season stepped forward all over his freshman season at Alabama. But the previous McDonald’s All-American reached double figures 11 occasions and averaged 3.1 assists in line with recreation in simply 19.8 mins of motion. The 6-3 former top-30 prospect has a ton of upside and a number of eligibility last to develop into a better position than the only he performed for the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 total seed this previous season.

Old faculty: Bradley | New faculty: Nebraska

Mast averaged 13.8 issues, 8 rebounds and a pair of.4 assists for a Bradley squad that received the Missouri Valley common season name ahead of falling one recreation in need of achieving the NCAA Tournament. At 6-9, he isn’t a lot of a rim protector however can step out and hit 3-pointers. The Netherlands local will have to have two seasons of eligibility and has the gear to problem for a beginning spot at an influence convention program.

35. Damian Dunn

Old faculty: Temple | New faculty: Houston

Dunn rated as Temple’s peak offensive participant in 2022-23, in line with evanmiya.com. The 6-5 guard scored a game-high 16 issues within the Owls’ 56-55 disenchanted win at No. 1 Houston, and can now be becoming a member of the Cougars as they head to the Big 12. He used to be additionally moment at the crew at Temple with 3 assists in line with recreation. Dunn’s defensive metrics aren’t specifically spectacular, however he’s a talented offensive participant who will have to be in a position to discover a position for Houston because the Cougars see Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark leave from their backcourt.

Old faculty: UMass | New faculty: Rutgers

Fernandes made 45.2% of his 3-pointers and 50% of his 2-pointers whilst averaging 4.1 assists in 11 video games for UMass ahead of accidents ended his 2022-23 season. The 5-11 level guard used to be in a similar fashion productive for the Minutemen in 2021-22, and is in a position to making an influence for an NCAA Tournament-caliber crew.