Expect another big performance from Marcus Smart in Game 2, plus other best bets for Friday





This is an editorial model of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, without equal day by day sports activities playing information.

All occasions Eastern, and all odds by the use of Caesars Sportsbook

The Hot Ticket

Heat at Celtics, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Key Trend: Smart has long past over this overall in 10 of 14 playoff video games.

The Pick: Marcus Smart Over 16.5 Points & Rebounds (-117)

The Celtics are in a well-known place. They misplaced the primary sport in their earlier sequence towards Philadelphia. While a loss this night would not do away with them, going to Miami down 0-2 could be a deep hollow to climb out of. So, I claim this a must-win for the Celtics, that means it is their 3rd must-win in their ultimate 4 video games. And whilst he isn’t the most important identify at the roster, few Celtics were extra dependable in big scenarios than Marcus Smart. In 13 video games right through the playoffs, Smart’s averaging 19.5 issues and rebounds. He’s exceeded the 16.5 mark set for this night’s sport in 10 of Boston’s 14 playoff video games (he additionally does a lot of necessary issues at the courtroom that don’t seem to be recorded in the field rating).

Now, he hasn’t long past over it in both of the ultimate two, however that is reasonably deceptive. The Celtics blew the 76ers out in Game 7 of the ultimate spherical, and Smart performed a secondary function as the sector stood and watched Jayson Tatum move supernova. In Game 1 of this sequence, he best had one rebound, however according to what I will be able to inform, it used to be a random outlier greater than any explicit matchup downside. I imply, Smart averaged 4.3 rebounds in keeping with sport towards Miami in 3 common season video games. Smart’s performance in video games after a Celtics loss provides another layer of a laugh to this, despite the fact that. In quick, he steps up. While he is averaging 19.5 issues and rebounds total, in 5 video games after Boston misplaced this postseason that quantity has jumped to 23.8. With the Celtics wanting a win this night, be expecting another big performance from Smart.

