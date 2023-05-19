



The soccer international is mourning the loss of Jim Brown, a Hall of Fame working again who passed on to the great beyond at the age of 87. He is extensively considered one of the best possible avid gamers in the historical past of the game and had a outstanding post-playing occupation as an actor and civil rights activist. Brown performed all 9 of his NFL seasons for the Cleveland Browns and was once arguably the league’s best possible working again in every of the ones seasons. He led the NFL in speeding yards in 8 of his 9 campaigns, and led the league in each yards and touchdowns in 5 of them. Brown received league MVP thrice and was once named a Pro Bowler in every of his 9 seasons and a First Team All-Pro in 8. He retired at the age of 30 in 1966, nonetheless retaining maximum main NFL speeding information. Brown was once inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and named to the NFL’s Nineteen Sixties All-Decade Team, in addition to its fiftieth, seventy fifth, and a centesimal Anniversary All-Time Teams.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns launched a commentary expressing their condolences: “Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL. He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a tremendous fan base today. So many people grew up watching him just dominate every time he stepped onto the football field but his countless accolades on the field only tell a small part of his story.”

- Advertisement -

Off the box, Brown was once a key determine in the Nineteen Sixties civil rights motion, and in the Nineteen Seventies he based the Amer-I-Can Foundation, which is helping gang participants and prisoners expand lifestyles abilities. He had a a success appearing occupation that spanned over 50 years and incorporated credit comparable to “Any Given Sunday,” “He Got Game,” and “Mars Attacks!”

While Brown’s accomplishments have been many, his non-public lifestyles was once additionally riddled with controversy. He was once arrested a large number of occasions for alleged violence and threatened violence in opposition to girls. Brown said that he had problems with anger however denied having problems with girls in a jailhouse interview, announcing: “I have taken that anger out inappropriately in the past. But I have done so with both men and women. So do I have a problem with women? No. I have had anger, and I’ll probably continue to have anger.”

The NFL launched a commentary by way of Twitter expressing their condolences as smartly, announcing: “We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever.”

- Advertisement -

The Pro Football Hall of Fame additionally expressed their condolences, with President Jim Porter mentioning: “Jim will always be remembered as one of pro football’s greatest individuals. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s wife, Monique, and their entire family. The Hall of Fame will honor his legacy for years to come.”

Prior to his time in the NFL, Brown was once a big name soccer participant at Syracuse University, the place he additionally excelled in lacrosse, basketball, and monitor. He is enshrined in each the College Football Hall of Fame and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

CBS Sports will proceed to replace this post as extra information turns into to be had.