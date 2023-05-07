Eloy Jiménez injury: White Sox designated hitter to miss more than a month following appendectomy

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jiménez lately had an appendectomy after affected by stomach ache in a single day. He was once discharged at the identical day and is scheduled to go back to Chicago to get well from his surgical operation, which is predicted to take 4 to six weeks, in accordance to a team-issued press free up.

Jiménez had performed in 25 video games prior to this weekend and hit .258/.321/.423 (103 OPS+) with 4 house runs and 15 runs batted in throughout 106 plate appearances. These numbers are decrease than his occupation moderate of .276/.327/.504 (123 OPS+) with seasonal averages of 18 house runs and 53 runs batted in. However, the designated hitter has confronted accidents all over his occupation, and this shall be his 2nd stint at the IL this season after lacking more than a week of motion in April due to a hamstring damage.

With Jiménez unavailable, the White Sox will most probably depend on a rotation at designated hitter that comes with Gavin Sheets, Yasmani Grandal, and Andrew Vaughn.

The White Sox have had a disappointing 11-22 report within the common season, placing them 8 video games again within the American League Central. Jiménez has additionally joined a few different notable White Sox gamers at the shelf, together with Jake Burger, Yoán Moncada, Garrett Crochet, and Liam Hendriks.