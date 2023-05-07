Celtics vs. 76ers prediction, odds, line, time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 4 best bets by model on 71-38 run

The (*4*) 76ers are set to host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday afternoon. The 76ers are lately trailing the Celtics 2-1 on this best-of-seven sequence within the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Celtics controlled to win Game 3 with a ranking of 114-102 on Friday, thus reestablishing their home-court benefit. Joel Embiid is lately indexed as questionable for the Sixers because of a knee damage. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart and Blake Griffin also are indexed as questionable for the Celtics because of an ankle damage and again damage, respectively.

Ticket holders can await tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in (*4*). According to Caesars Sportsbook, Boston is the two.5-point favourite whilst the over/beneath, which is the whole choice of issues Vegas thinks will likely be scored, is 214.5 in the newest Celtics vs. 76ers odds. Before making any performs, it’s extremely really helpful to talk over with SportsLine’s complex pc simulation model for NBA playoff predictions and making a bet recommendation.

For the previous four-plus seasons, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $10,000 in benefit for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA selections because it simulates each and every NBA recreation 10,000 occasions. This yr, the model has a surprising report of 71-38 on all top-rated NBA selections, returning greater than $2,800. With the Celtics vs. Sixers fit being in its attractions, the model has already made its NBA playoff predictions and locked in its selections. See which group to pick out right here.

Several NBA making a bet traces and developments for the Celtics vs. Sixers recreation are as follows:

Celtics vs. 76ers unfold: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. 76ers over/beneath: 214.5 issues

Celtics vs. 76ers cash line: Celtics -130, 76ers +110

Boston Celtics are 25-20 towards the unfold in highway video games

(*4*) 76ers are 26-17-1 towards the unfold in domestic video games

Why the Celtics can quilt:

Boston has an elite protection that has been permitting not up to 1.09 issues in step with ownership within the first 3 video games of the sequence. The Celtics completed the 2022-23 common season with the No. 2 score in defensive potency, giving up best 110.6 issues in step with 100 possessions. In the playoffs, Boston has additionally posted the best numbers of any playoff group by scoring 120.6 issues in step with 100 possessions on moderate. Against the Sixers, they scored 124.6 issues in step with 100 possessions and are main the playoffs with a 62.4% true taking pictures mark. Boston may be taking pictures at 50.6% from the sector and 39.6% from 3-point vary whilst averaging 26.8 assists and 12.4 turnovers in step with recreation. The Celtics have a dynamic scorer duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who’re each averaging over 25 issues in step with recreation within the playoffs. In addition, the Celtics completed close to the highest of the league in 3-point taking pictures, 2-point taking pictures, and general potency all the way through the common season.

Why the 76ers can quilt:

(*4*) is led by one of the vital best gamers within the league, Joel Embiid, who generated 30 issues, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocked photographs in Game 3. He additionally led the NBA with 33.1 issues in step with recreation all the way through the common season. Embiid is the anchor of Philadelphia's assault on all sides of the ground, as he shot with 54.8% accuracy from the sector all the way through the common season. The Sixers' protection has been permitting best 18.6 loose throw makes an attempt, 39.4 issues within the paint, and 9.4 second-chance issues in step with recreation all the way through the postseason. That comes after (*4*) ranked within the peak 8 of the NBA in defensive potency this season, yielding best 112.7 issues in step with 100 possessions. The Sixers additionally ranked within the peak six of the league in 3-point proportion allowed (34.8%)




