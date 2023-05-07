Sunday, May 7, 2023
Pasco County shooting under investigation

By accuratenewsinfo
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) in Florida is these days investigating a shooting incident that came about round 5:50 a.m. on Saturday. The incident passed off close to the intersection of Shady Hills Rd. and Gifford Ln. in Shady Hills.

Based on preliminary reviews, it sort of feels that a person in a black SUV fired a shot at a car touring in the other way, inflicting minor accidents to the motive force.

If you’ve gotten any information with regards to this incident, please touch the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or publish pointers on-line by means of http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.



