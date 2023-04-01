Dusty Baker, Astros get 2022 World Series championship rings after beating Phillies in Fall Classic

Before the Astros’ sport Friday night time towards the White Sox, their 2d of the 2023 season, the avid gamers, coaches and supervisor Dusty Baker had been venerated with their 2022 World Series championship rings. The Astros closing gained the World Series in 2017 so whilst one of the vital avid gamers had been getting their 2d ring, a excellent collection of them had been getting their first.

Here’s a take a look at the rings. We’ll spotlight one of the vital options under.

Among the highlights on the ones issues:

Two orange sapphires at the left facet to commemorate the 2 mixed no-hitters, which integrated Game 4 of the World Series.

Each participant will get his jersey quantity at the left facet, defined in yellow gold and stuffed in with diamonds.

There are 60 diamonds circling the hoop to honor the Astros’ sixtieth yr as a Major League Baseball franchise.

On the correct facet, there may be one giant diamond in the center of the World Series trophy, representing the primary time the Astros gained the identify at house (they celebrated in Dodger Stadium in 2017).

Also at the proper facet is the yr 2022, defined in yellow gold and stuffed in with 29 diamonds.

At the ground of the World Series trophy at the proper facet, there are six diamonds to honor the Astros’ six directly ALCS appearances.

On most sensible, there are 22 emerald-cut diamonds to constitute the Astros’ 22 runs scored in the World Series.

The “H” on most sensible is constituted of 11 baguette diamonds for 5 AL West titles, 4 AL pennants and two World Series titles.

There are 42 blue sapphires on most sensible to honor supervisor Dusty Baker’s 42 postseason video games earlier than profitable his first World Series as supervisor — it additionally doubles to honor Jackie Robinson’s league-wide retired quantity, 42.

There are nonetheless 117 extra diamonds on most sensible to constitute the 117 video games the Astros gained in the common season and playoffs mixed.

Finally, there are 71 extra diamonds in the famous person to characterize the 71 strikeouts recorded by means of Astros pitchers all the way through the World Series, which was once a report.

That … is numerous bling.