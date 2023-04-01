Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets one of the strangest one-handed rebounds you’ll ever see

How many spotlight rebounds are you able to take into accout? It’s a unprecedented prevalence, particularly with out a putback dunk to practice. Rebounds are hardly glamorous like dunks or inventive like passes. They’re simply the consequence of a participant being in the proper place at the proper time and executing a elementary ability. Well, that is the case maximum of the time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were given somewhat extra leading edge in Friday’s recreation in opposition to the Indiana Pacers.

The series started with Gilgeous-Alexander doing what he does best possible: scoring on a contested layup. In the procedure, he misplaced his proper shoe. However, the recreation was once nonetheless in growth, so he did not have time to position it again on. So Gilgeous-Alexander did what any determined participant would’ve achieved: he grabbed the shoe together with his proper hand and ran again on protection. By the time he made it again up the court docket, Indiana guard Jordan Nwora had hoisted up a 3-pointer. It clanked off the rim and proper into the open left hand of Gilgeous-Alexander, who was once nonetheless maintaining his shoe together with his proper hand.

- Advertisement -

After the rebound, Gilgeous-Alexander handed the ball forward to teammate Lu Dort. Eventually the ball discovered its strategy to Isaiah Joe, who were given fouled on the ownership. The Thunder in the long run walked away with some extent.

It’s a lesson in effort. Gilgeous-Alexander can have given the Pacers a very simple 4 on 5 whilst he put his shoe again on. Instead, he attempted to play on. The consequence was once a rebound that may have long past the opposite direction with out his presence, and an additional level in an in depth recreation for his Thunder.